America's First 'Grounding Park' In Arizona Features A Unique Sensory Trail Meant To Be Hiked Barefoot
Walking a nature trail typically involves a certain set of supplies, from bottled water to appropriate shoes. But there is a trail just to the west of Flagstaff, Arizona that suggests leaving the shoes in the car, or at least in your backpack. The Barefoot Trail is uniquely designed to physically connect guests to nature by providing a path that allows for your sole, and your soul, to connect with nature in a completely natural way.
The Barefoot Trail welcomes guests of all age to explore its mile-long walking trail from May to October. Along the route, visitors' feet will encounter mud, sand, stone, rock, and dirt that has been strategically placed to heighten the human connection to the natural environment. Adventure terrain is also accessible and includes ropes and wooden beams. It's an attempt to bring us out from behind our computers and back into alignment with our natural surroundings, which should be the goal of any stunning once-in-a-lifetime trip.
Referred to as a "grounding park," The Barefoot Trail's creator says that walking barefoot on natural surfaces allows for the exchange of negative ions to funnel back to the Earth. That exchange reduces depression, chronic pain, and anxiety while improving cardiovascular health, The Barefoot Trail's website says. It seems the American Psychological Association would agree, suggesting that spending time in nature is linked to cognitive benefits, improvements in mood, and better mental health overall.
How The Barefoot Trail is curated for tender toes
Walking barefoot through a nature trail may sound intimidating or even dangerous. But the staff at The Barefoot Trail say they take all the proper steps within their control to ensure a safe day of exploring. Each morning, the trail is manicured, and any dangerous or potentially harmful debris is removed from the path. Even though this path is not like the exhilarating routes across other western states' rugged, rocky terrain, it's recommended that guests watch where they step.
In fact, all your senses should be engaged while exploring the trail. Watching your feet helps connect you to the Earth, so The Barefoot Trail's website says. And the feeling of the Earth under your feet, the smell of the forest, and even the taste of a healthy snack can make for a full and complete experience.
Even though most of us go throughout our day with some kind of shoe, there's no need to prepare your bare feet in any way before exploring the trail. It's designed with softer textures to protect tender feet. However, if you choose to wear shoes along the trail, you are welcome to do so.
Be prepared and plan ahead for The Barefoot Trail
Exploring The Barefoot Trail is a perfect way for anyone to connect with nature. Tickets are $14 per adult and $12 per child when reservations are made in advance on the trail's website. Same day walk-up tickets are $15 per person, and group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. The trail is open even if it's raining. However, check the forecast before you go since dangerous lightning can cause temporary closures.
Visitors are encouraged to bring bottled water and snacks to enjoy along the trail or at one of the picnic areas along the route. However, it's asked that guests bring all trash back with them to the trail's entrance to dispose of it properly. If you don't bring your own snacks or drinks, you can load up at the Barefoot Boutique, which sells refreshments and souvenirs to help commemorate your adventure.
The trail is not appropriate for pets, nor is it designed for wheelchairs or strollers. The Barefoot Trail is located 18 miles from the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and an hour south of Grand Canyon National Park, home to one of the world's most ethereal waterfalls. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.