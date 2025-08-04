America's First 'Grounding Park' In Arizona Features A Unique Sensory Trail Meant To Be Hiked Barefoot

Walking a nature trail typically involves a certain set of supplies, from bottled water to appropriate shoes. But there is a trail just to the west of Flagstaff, Arizona that suggests leaving the shoes in the car, or at least in your backpack. The Barefoot Trail is uniquely designed to physically connect guests to nature by providing a path that allows for your sole, and your soul, to connect with nature in a completely natural way.

The Barefoot Trail welcomes guests of all age to explore its mile-long walking trail from May to October. Along the route, visitors' feet will encounter mud, sand, stone, rock, and dirt that has been strategically placed to heighten the human connection to the natural environment. Adventure terrain is also accessible and includes ropes and wooden beams. It's an attempt to bring us out from behind our computers and back into alignment with our natural surroundings, which should be the goal of any stunning once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Referred to as a "grounding park," The Barefoot Trail's creator says that walking barefoot on natural surfaces allows for the exchange of negative ions to funnel back to the Earth. That exchange reduces depression, chronic pain, and anxiety while improving cardiovascular health, The Barefoot Trail's website says. It seems the American Psychological Association would agree, suggesting that spending time in nature is linked to cognitive benefits, improvements in mood, and better mental health overall.