This Ancient New Mexico Hiking Trail Is An Exhilarating Route Across Rugged, Rocky Terrain

The 7.5-mile Zuni-Acoma Trail, or Acoma-Zuni Trail, depending on which way you're coming from, has served as a lifeline between the Zuni and Acoma Pueblos for generations, traversing what is now the El Malpais National Monument. Derived from the Spanish term for "badlands," it's easy to see why Spanish explorers considered the land treacherous; however, there is immense beauty in this particular stretch of volcanic country.

Gazing across the lava-wrought landscape, you'll spot hardly any shrubs or trees. Instead, what awaits you is a backdrop of cracked earth and charcoal-colored lava. Further along, you'll encounter grassy depressions or spiny cacti surviving in the unforgiving environment. Although the McCartys lava flow formed between 2,000 and 3,000 years ago, it's just the blink of an eye in geological time. Human history is what makes this difficult yet rewarding trail feel ancient. Many of the rock cairns marking the trail were stacked before Europeans ventured into the Americas, and the route crosses bridge-like formations that the ancestors of present-day Acoma and Zuni people built.

Despite the remote feel, the trailheads are less than a 1.5-hour drive from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Although there are currently no park-sponsored tours or hikes listed for the Zuni-Acoma Trail, adventurers can learn more about the regional indigenous heritage by visiting the Zuni Visitor Center or the Sky City Cultural Center & Haak'u Museum.