Situated Between Florence And Rome Is Italy's Volcanic Lake Town With Mouth-Watering Eats And Seaside Charm
Located between Florence and Rome in the northern Lazio region lies Lake Bolsena, Europe's largest volcanic lake and one of Italy's most delightful destinations. The lake's namesake town is an enchanting medieval village, which began to flourish in the 13th century but whose history traces back to prehistoric times. From exploring its historic landmarks to enjoying water-based activities and indulging in the town's flavorful cuisine, a trip to the village of Bolsena is full of lakeside charm.
If you're kicking off your Italy vacation in Rome, Bolsena's closest airports can be found there: Rome Fiumicino "Leonardo da Vinci" Airport and Rome Ciampino Airport. From there, renting a vehicle is the most convenient way to reach Bolsena. Alternatively, you can take the hour-and-20-minute train ride into Orvieto, which is then about a 30-minute drive away from the town. A couple buses run each day (with no service on Sundays) between Orvieto and Bolsena, or you could take a taxi or arrange a private transfer.
While in Bolsena, a great accommodation option is the Platani Hotel and Spa. Just a short walk away from the picturesque lake and with an onsite restaurant serving regional and international cuisine and offering complementary breakfast, the family-operated hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Italy's volcanic lake town.
Enjoying and exploring Bolsena and the surrounding area
From participating in water sports to simply relaxing on sandy beaches, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this beguiling lake town. Hop on a boat ride to enjoy stunning views of Lake Bolsena's shoreline, with stops that allow you to swim in the lake's clear, spring-fed waters. On these boat tours, it's also possible to get a closer look at the ruins and pretty forests on the lake's two mythical islands — Isola Bisentina and Isola Martana.
Be sure to explore Bolsena's historic core as well, which is compact and easily walkable. Near the lake, wander around interesting sites like the Castello Monaldeschi della Cervara, a 13th-century fortress. If you climb to the top of the tower, prepare to be blown away by fantastic panoramic lake views. From Bolsena, you can also access a few picture-perfect walking paths, including a portion of the famous Via Francigena. This is a historic trail that was used as a pilgrimage route during ancient times. It starts in Tuscany and passes through Bolsena and other quaint nearby towns before going all the way to Rome. While in the Lake Bolsena area, another must-see is Civita di Bagnoregio, a 20-minute drive away. This gorgeous hill town overlooking a canyon is over 2,500 years old and seems frozen in time with its medieval architecture.
Bolsena's culinary and wine scene
Located in Lazio but easily accessible from both Umbria and Tuscany, Bolsena is home to some of the finest food in central Italy. Unsurprisingly, freshwater fish is the star of the show here. You'll find lots of dishes ranging from pan-fried coregone (a lake whitefish) and sbroscia, a hearty fish stew with potatoes, onion, tomato, and mint, eaten with crusty bread. For some of the best local seafood (especially the fritto misto), head to Trattoria da Picchietto. Located in a former 14th-century church, it's one of the town's top spots for unbeatable local cuisine as well as distinctive ambiance. The lakeside Trattoria del Moro is another must, specializing in pike eel with Vernaccia, a white wine from Tuscany.
Speaking of wine, thanks to the region's volcanic soil and proximity to Tuscany (the absolute best destination in Italy for wine lovers), it's home to a blossoming wine scene all its own. Antica Cantina Leonardi, located in nearby Montefiascone, is one of Lake Bolsena's oldest and most respected wineries and offers tastings of its award-winning varieties accompanied by local meats and cheeses.