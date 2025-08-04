Situated Between Florence And Rome Is Italy's Volcanic Lake Town With Mouth-Watering Eats And Seaside Charm

Located between Florence and Rome in the northern Lazio region lies Lake Bolsena, Europe's largest volcanic lake and one of Italy's most delightful destinations. The lake's namesake town is an enchanting medieval village, which began to flourish in the 13th century but whose history traces back to prehistoric times. From exploring its historic landmarks to enjoying water-based activities and indulging in the town's flavorful cuisine, a trip to the village of Bolsena is full of lakeside charm.

If you're kicking off your Italy vacation in Rome, Bolsena's closest airports can be found there: Rome Fiumicino "Leonardo da Vinci" Airport and Rome Ciampino Airport. From there, renting a vehicle is the most convenient way to reach Bolsena. Alternatively, you can take the hour-and-20-minute train ride into Orvieto, which is then about a 30-minute drive away from the town. A couple buses run each day (with no service on Sundays) between Orvieto and Bolsena, or you could take a taxi or arrange a private transfer.

While in Bolsena, a great accommodation option is the Platani Hotel and Spa. Just a short walk away from the picturesque lake and with an onsite restaurant serving regional and international cuisine and offering complementary breakfast, the family-operated hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Italy's volcanic lake town.