Hidden In Ohio's Miami Valley Is A Charming City Where Historic Streets Lead To Cozy Cafes And Unique Shops
There's something about going to a cafe with a bunch of shopping bags in your hand, ordering an iced coffee, and catching up with friends that speaks to us on another level. This is exactly how we like to spend our days in Tipp City, Ohio. This Southern Miami County city, is as charming as they come, complete with its historic downtown and Midwestern warmth. And when you're not spilling the latest gossip at the coffee shop or treating yourself to much-needed retail therapy, you're hiking to waterfalls, frolicking in green spaces, and enjoying a picnic out in the open.
Established in 1840, Tipp City was originally called Tippecanoe. Back in the day, sailors journeying across the Miami and Erie Canal used this town as a waypoint before heading back out. While the canal eventually dried out due to the arrival of the railroads, you can still see the remnants of its locks around the downtown area. With more people making stops in Tippecanoe, the city expanded its boundaries to include the village of Hyattsville. And then came another issue — Ohio had two cities named Tippecanoe, which often caused confusion when it came to mail delivery. That's how "Tippecanoe" was eventually shortened to "Tipp City."
If you're coming from out of state, fly into Dayton, which boasts one of America's lowest costs of living — Dayton International Airport is only 15 minutes away from the city. Alternatively, you can drive from Columbus and arrive in about an hour and a half. Wooster, located in Ohio's Amish region, is also close — a two-and-a-half-hour drive will get you to Tipp City. Even from Indianapolis, you'll reach there in less than two hours.
Indulge in Tipp City's sweet treats and sweeter finds
You may think that European countries have the best café culture, but you're missing out if you're not checking out local spots stateside. You'll spot more than enough cafes in Tipp City to savor the moment, one sip at a time. Make your way to Main Street and walk right into Sip Coffee Company for a warm cup of cortado. Better yet, order an Earl Grey matcha latte and spring toast — the creamy goat cheese paired with the fig jelly makes for a delicious breakfast. If you prefer pastries with your coffee, the sticky buns here are to die for. The Beanhive Coffee Co. is another downtown cafe worth checking out. Their spiced brown sugar latte is a saccharine delight, while the frappe is a classic choice. Outside the city center, get your daily dose at Daily Grind Café and Creamery. The Almond Joy latte lives up to the hype, and their sandwiches are the best way to start your mornings.
With your cravings satisfied, it's time for a shopping spree. Fox and Feather Trading Co. is a family-owned store for effortless-looking outfits. From tops and cardigans to lounge pants and spirit wear, this is where you'll find comfy pieces for your everyday look. Meanwhile, at Unboxed Boutique, the display racks are full of floral prints, colorful sweaters, and breezy dresses. If you're not afraid of making a bold statement, this is the perfect store for you. For beauty supplies, swing by Living Simply Soap for scrubs, lotions, essential oils, and more. The lavender sage bath bomb, along with the hand-crafted shampoo and conditioner bars of the same scent, makes for a great self-care-themed gift. And when it comes to unique souvenirs, check out Midwest Memories Antiques, also on Main Street — shop for home decor, sports memorabilia, and other vintage goodies.
Add museums and nature spaces to your Tipp City itinerary
It's hard to know when to stop spending money at Tipp City's stores — but perhaps nature might help. A day at Charleston Falls Preserve is time well spent, especially when you get to admire a gorgeous waterfall dropping 37 feet into the stream below. Covering more than 216 acres of verdant space, this wonderful preserve flourishes with lush forests, prairies, and rare plant life — you'll hike past walking fern, rock honeysuckle, and wild columbine.
Honey Creek Preserve is just as spectacular as Charleston Falls, spanning 206 acres. Ride your bike or stroll along the four-mile trail that leads you toward teeming woodlands and wetlands. Pack a picnic, grab a good book, and enjoy the serenity of the great outdoors. You can even go fishing and birdwatching here — cross-country skiing is also a popular activity in the winter. Tipp City is home to a cool yet offbeat attraction: the Gale Halderman Museum. This barn-turned-museum honors the family and legacy of Gale Halderman, the man who designed the iconic Ford Mustang. Tour the grounds to admire antique race cars, Halderman's illustrations and sketches, personal photographs, awards, and other exhibits.
The best way to end your day is by having dinner at Chaffee's Brewhouse. All you need is a fat and juicy burger, chopped Italian salad, and a refreshing glass of beer. It's a top spot for regrouping with your crew, showing off all your new purchases, and toasting to a getaway well spent before heading out again. After all, Ohio's underrated outdoor paradise, Deer Creek State Park, has more adventures in store.