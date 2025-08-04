One Of The Country's Greenest Cities Is An Underrated California Paradise Full Of Culture Near Los Angeles
Picture traffic-jammed Los Angeles, with its movie-adjacent attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, and the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, and chances are that "green" isn't the first word that springs to mind. Located about a 40-mile drive from Tinseltown and the car-packed heart of the American film industry, however, is a place Popular Science magazine once ranked as one of the most eco-friendly cities in the United States (via the Thousand Oaks Acorn). Considered by property tech platform Realoq to be among California's most desirable places to live, it's a destination where the love of nature is hard to miss. With a name like Thousand Oaks, and a backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains, you probably wouldn't expect anything else.
Boasting over 15,000 acres of publicly-owned open space, Thousand Oaks wears its passion and appreciation for the outdoors like a badge of honor. Officially recognized as a Tree City U.S.A. by the Arbor Day Foundation (via the City of Thousand Oaks website), in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, roughly one third of the city's entire area is dedicated to greenery. Factor in its impressive efforts around sustainability and clean energy programs, and it becomes even easier to see why it's viewed as such an idyllic spot.
Whether you're into serious hiking and biking or just leisurely strolling, the 150 miles of trails you'll find here are almost impossible to resist. That being said, for visitors who decided to hang up their walking boots a while ago, Thousand Oaks also buzzes with cultural gems. Anyone planning a road trip down the West Coast needs to have it on their radar.
Experience Thousand Oaks' nature-filled wonderlands
To visit this picturesque corner of the Conejo Valley region and not experience, at least once, the regenerative feeling that can come from putting one foot in front of the other in nature would be a missed opportunity. With a total route length of 3.5 miles, and an estimated completion time of just under two hours, the Sunset Hills Trail is a great option for someone looking to stretch their legs on a moderately challenging route with a gradual climb.
Whether you decide to start at Woodridge Loop Trail Parking, where you'll find a convenient place to leave your car, or at Sunset Hills Trailhead, scaling the 797 feet of elevation here rewards intrepid adventurers with stunning views of Bard Lake, Thousand Oaks, and Simi Valley. It's an out-and-back trail, this one, so you'll need to retrace your steps to return to your vehicle. Thankfully, the panoramic vistas are so majestic you're unlikely to mind. Just watch out for rattlesnakes. If you come across one, give it plenty of room so it can make a hasty retreat.
Still feeling outdoorsy? Wildwood Regional Park is a verdant wonder where you'll find 14 trails cumulatively measuring up to 17 miles. Nestled on the slopes of Mountclef Ridge, it stretches across 1,765 acres and is gorgeous when the spring wildflowers bloom. Speaking of flowers, no trip to Thousand Oaks is complete without stopping by Conejo Valley Botanic Garden, a 33-acre paradise packed with diverse plants. For an even more international feel, check out Gardens of the World in the city's heart.
Immerse yourself in Thousand Oaks' culture
Once you've sampled the best of Thousand Oaks' nature, you'll be wanting to turn your gaze towards the city's vibrant cultural offerings. Your first port of call, in this regard, should be the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. Hosting everything from Broadway shows and international ballet to concerts, comedy, and distinguished speakers, it's been a night out staple in this neck of the woods since it opened its doors in October 1994.
One of the largest arts venues between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and funded through a collaboration between the City of Thousand Oaks and the Alliance for the Arts, it contains the 1,800-seat Fred Kavli Theatre and the 394-seat Janet and Ray Scherr Forum Theatre. A world-class venue where outstanding performers combine with elite-level acoustics and technology, it stages more than 400 performances annually and attracts over 350,000 patrons each year.
Proving that there's more to California's creative scene than what the state's biggest cities are offering, the Thousand Oaks Community Art Gallery might not have the fame of the fine arts museums of San Francisco and burgeoning arts districts of Los Angeles, but its collection of work from both professional and emerging artists, and the way it champions local talent, will make visiting it an excellent addition to your trip. And finally, don't leave town without popping by the Satwiwa Native American Indian Culture Center. Open only on weekends, it puts on Native American cultural workshops, programs, and art shows year-round.