One Of The Country's Greenest Cities Is An Underrated California Paradise Full Of Culture Near Los Angeles

Picture traffic-jammed Los Angeles, with its movie-adjacent attractions like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Universal Studios, and the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre, and chances are that "green" isn't the first word that springs to mind. Located about a 40-mile drive from Tinseltown and the car-packed heart of the American film industry, however, is a place Popular Science magazine once ranked as one of the most eco-friendly cities in the United States (via the Thousand Oaks Acorn). Considered by property tech platform Realoq to be among California's most desirable places to live, it's a destination where the love of nature is hard to miss. With a name like Thousand Oaks, and a backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains, you probably wouldn't expect anything else.

Boasting over 15,000 acres of publicly-owned open space, Thousand Oaks wears its passion and appreciation for the outdoors like a badge of honor. Officially recognized as a Tree City U.S.A. by the Arbor Day Foundation (via the City of Thousand Oaks website), in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, roughly one third of the city's entire area is dedicated to greenery. Factor in its impressive efforts around sustainability and clean energy programs, and it becomes even easier to see why it's viewed as such an idyllic spot.

Whether you're into serious hiking and biking or just leisurely strolling, the 150 miles of trails you'll find here are almost impossible to resist. That being said, for visitors who decided to hang up their walking boots a while ago, Thousand Oaks also buzzes with cultural gems. Anyone planning a road trip down the West Coast needs to have it on their radar.