Missouri's Abandoned European Castle Hides In The Ozarks With Spectacular Lake Views, Trails, And Mystery

When people think of castles, they usually think about Europe's grandest fairytale castle that inspired Walt Disney. While the most striking of these structures stand proudly in Europe and Asia, the American Midwest hides some stunning, secret ones under dense underbrush. Located in the heart of Missouri's Ha Ha Tonka State Park is a European-style castle known as the Ha Ha Tonka Castle. The state park is about an 8-minute drive from Camdenton along US Route 54, just south of the Lakes of the Ozarks. From Missouri's Kansas City, the drive takes around 2 hours and 40 minutes. Not only does the park have a hidden castle, but it also has gorgeous trails and easy access to lakeside views along the Lakes of the Ozarks.

When construction on this castle began in the early 1900s, the wealthy Robert Snyder likely never would have guessed what would happen to his architectural masterpiece. He commissioned several skilled masons to build a European-style structure that would rival Europe's most beautiful castles. However, a year after construction began, Snyder was killed in one of the first recorded automobile accidents in Missouri. The castle was eventually completed with help from Snyder's sons in 1922.

During this time, the Lake of the Ozarks was a small spring-fed lake. It wasn't until the 1920s that the Bagnell Dam was installed, resulting in the huge Lake of the Ozarks with top-notch fishing and state parks full of scenic camping. The lake divided up the estate, which the Snyder family eventually abandoned. The castle was converted into a hotel lodge until 1940, when chimney sparks caused the entire castle to burn. All that remains today is the outer husk, which guests can visit at the Ha Ha Tonka State Park.