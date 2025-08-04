Utah's Wildly Scenic Road Along The Colorado River Is Full Of Canyons, Unique Rock Art, And The Best Of Moab

Following the winding Colorado River through Utah's wondrous red rock canyons from the city of Moab to its endpoint at Canyonlands – the Utah National Park that has some of the Southwest's most vibrant canyon views – is the 17-mile scenic byway known as Potash Road. Also known as the Lower Colorado Scenic Byway and or Utah State Route 279, this scenic route packs in ancient petroglyphs, rock climbing areas, and breathtaking sandstone arches into every mile.

To access Potash Road, you'll need to travel to the Utah city of Moab, which is a relatively straightforward process. While heading there, though, you might also want to check out this itinerary for a scenic, unforgettable road trip to Utah's five national parks. Moab is easily accessed via Interstate 70 and U.S. Highway 191 from the east or west, or U.S. 191 from the south. With gear outfitters and trail-rated vehicle rentals plentiful in an adventure town like Moab, flying in won't limit your adventure.

Canyonlands Field Airport (CNY) is just over 18 miles north of Moab, offering flights with select airlines from only a few destinations. For others, Salt Lake City International Airport is the nearest major airport at around 238 miles away. Experience the best the town has to offer before setting out on Potash Road. Fuel up at espresso bars, like the trendsetting Moab Garage Co. or Moab Coffee Roasters, or end a day of adventure with live blues music, diners, and food trucks in the "Adventure Capital of the West."