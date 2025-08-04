Nestled Deep Within California's Gold Country Is A Twin-City Artist Haven With The Oldest Theater In The State
Home to movie meccas like Hollywood and quirky mountain towns brimming with nature and art like Idyllwild, California has a long legacy of luring in artistic types from around the world with its inspiring landscapes and creative spirit. While the Golden State's southern destinations may get most of the glory, further north in Gold Country — one of California's most underrated, affordable regions that's a mountainous, adventure-filled haven — a pair of hidden gem cities boasts artsy vibes and the oldest movie theater in the state.
Just north of Sacramento, Grass Valley and Nevada City — an underrated mountain town known for its spirited Victorian Christmas displays — comprise a vibrant cultural district that's full of history, art, and scenic beauty. If you're looking for a serene, artful retreat in a best-kept-secret region of California, make sure you take a journey to the twin cities in Gold Country, where small-town atmospheres, creative energy, and historic charm effortlessly meet.
Explore the gateway to Gold Country in Grass Valley
The gateway to the twin cities is Grass Valley, which is situated about an hour north of Sacramento International Airport (SMF). Just 5 miles north of Grass Valley is its counterpart, Nevada City. Dating back to the Gold Rush era, both small cities are brimming with Victorian-style architecture, backdropped by the scenic beauty of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. During the 1960s, the picturesque pair of cities drew in poets, writers, and musicians, establishing the region as an artist's haven.
Strolling the quaint streets of both cities, it's easy to see how they managed to charm such creative souls. In Grass Valley, you'll find a treasure trove of vintage shops, retro eateries, and historic hot spots. Start the day with a fresh-brewed coffee and a savory scone at Brew Bakers Coffee and Pastry House, then wander over to Clock Tower Records to browse a wonderland of vinyls. Next door, the Nevada Club is a treasured downtown dive bar lit with a martini glass-shaped neon sign. Before venturing out to Nevada City, don't miss a stop by the Del Oro Theater, a historic Art Deco-style movie house screening first-run films that dates back to 1943.
Visit California's oldest theater in Nevada City
In Nevada City, you'll find another historic theater that also happens to be the oldest, continually-operating theater on the West Coast. Opened in 1865, The Nevada Theatre is a California Historical Landmark that's presented everything from silent film screenings to stage lectures by Mark Twain during its decades-long life. Today, you can catch your favorite revival movie classics on the big screen, or enjoy a live theater production on its legendary stage under an enchanting, celestial-themed mural painted by a local artist (pictured above).
If you're interested in locomotive history, head to the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, where you'll find an impressive collection of train artifacts, restored railway cars, and historic photographs from the Gold Rush era. Speaking of gold, you can visit one of the oldest gold mines in California at the Empire Mine State Park. Located about a mile outside Grass Valley, the park offers guided tours of the grounds and mine yard where you can learn all about the gold mining process. Open daily and year-round, the $5 entry fee includes access to the Guided Park Tours, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you plan to stay the night in the area, complement your history-filled adventure with a stay at The National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City. Built in 1856, the Victorian-style landmark boasts an elegant ambiance, outfitted with period-decorated guest rooms and an abundance of historic charm. For dinner, head to the hotel restaurant, Lola, which fuses West Coast and European cuisine made from locally-sourced ingredients. When you're ready for a nightcap, The National Bar pours innovative cocktails, wine, and beer in a sophisticated atmosphere.