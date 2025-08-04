Nestled Deep Within California's Gold Country Is A Twin-City Artist Haven With The Oldest Theater In The State

In Nevada City, you'll find another historic theater that also happens to be the oldest, continually-operating theater on the West Coast. Opened in 1865, The Nevada Theatre is a California Historical Landmark that's presented everything from silent film screenings to stage lectures by Mark Twain during its decades-long life. Today, you can catch your favorite revival movie classics on the big screen, or enjoy a live theater production on its legendary stage under an enchanting, celestial-themed mural painted by a local artist (pictured above).

If you're interested in locomotive history, head to the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, where you'll find an impressive collection of train artifacts, restored railway cars, and historic photographs from the Gold Rush era. Speaking of gold, you can visit one of the oldest gold mines in California at the Empire Mine State Park. Located about a mile outside Grass Valley, the park offers guided tours of the grounds and mine yard where you can learn all about the gold mining process. Open daily and year-round, the $5 entry fee includes access to the Guided Park Tours, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you plan to stay the night in the area, complement your history-filled adventure with a stay at The National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City. Built in 1856, the Victorian-style landmark boasts an elegant ambiance, outfitted with period-decorated guest rooms and an abundance of historic charm. For dinner, head to the hotel restaurant, Lola, which fuses West Coast and European cuisine made from locally-sourced ingredients. When you're ready for a nightcap, The National Bar pours innovative cocktails, wine, and beer in a sophisticated atmosphere.