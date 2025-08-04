A Quiet New York River Escape Winds Through Forested Bluffs, Vintage Towns, And Trout-Filled Pools

The Delaware River weaves across New York's western border with Pennsylvania, passing sandstone cliffs, ancient bedrocks, and a New York "gateway to the Catskills" with ethereal natural beauty. It is the last major river on the East Coast, and its upper section — aptly named the Upper Delaware River — is the least-developed and remains undammed. This results in a deep valley rich with diverse flora and fauna. From lush vegetation to agricultural fields near quaint towns, the Upper Delaware River is a tranquil slice of New York and Pennsylvania.

There are a few towns sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, so how long it takes to get there from New York City varies. For example, Hancock is nearly three hours away, while reaching Callicoon takes two-and-a-half hours, and a trip to Port Jervis takes a little over two hours. No matter the destination, though, September through October is usually the best time to visit. For the avid fisher, this time of year sees an increase in brown trout activity, as bugs like the blue-winged olives and white flies are abundant. Temperatures are chilly and moderate, and the autumn foliage is a stunning scenic backdrop to any in-town activities.