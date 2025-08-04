A Quiet New York River Escape Winds Through Forested Bluffs, Vintage Towns, And Trout-Filled Pools
The Delaware River weaves across New York's western border with Pennsylvania, passing sandstone cliffs, ancient bedrocks, and a New York "gateway to the Catskills" with ethereal natural beauty. It is the last major river on the East Coast, and its upper section — aptly named the Upper Delaware River — is the least-developed and remains undammed. This results in a deep valley rich with diverse flora and fauna. From lush vegetation to agricultural fields near quaint towns, the Upper Delaware River is a tranquil slice of New York and Pennsylvania.
There are a few towns sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, so how long it takes to get there from New York City varies. For example, Hancock is nearly three hours away, while reaching Callicoon takes two-and-a-half hours, and a trip to Port Jervis takes a little over two hours. No matter the destination, though, September through October is usually the best time to visit. For the avid fisher, this time of year sees an increase in brown trout activity, as bugs like the blue-winged olives and white flies are abundant. Temperatures are chilly and moderate, and the autumn foliage is a stunning scenic backdrop to any in-town activities.
Going fishing in the Upper Delaware River
Imagine fishing amid the natural silence, where rolling hills are blanketed by the changing leaves and the river laps against riverfront towns as brown trout nip at the bugs hovering just above the water. The Upper Delaware River holds the distinction of being a world-renowned trout habitat, and fly fishing anglers flock here for a chance at big game, especially the areas above Callicoon, where the trout teem. They've been wild here for a long time, growing up to 21 inches. And, while rainbow trout are abundant in the larger stem of the Delaware River, it's in the upper section where past anglers have found more success.
Keep in mind, however, that fishing in any part of the Delaware River requires a valid New York or Pennsylvania fishing license. Additionally, regulations like open seasons and minimum catch lengths are determined by New York and Pennsylvania, depending on which side of the shore folks fish from. Once you're done with your early-morning fishing adventure — fully immersed in the serene fall landscape — you can head back into town for some unique vintage experiences.
The towns along the Upper Delaware River
The Delaware River hides plenty of vintage locations nestled within the forests, including Milford, a resort town that embodies small-town American charm. Another Upper Delaware River town is Narrowsburg, located about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from New York City, and known as a popular spot within Sullivan County. Fun fact: The town is located near Max Yasgur's Farm in Bethel, New York, where the inaugural Woodstock Festival took place in 1969. Thanks to a boom of businesses opening up on Main Street, Narrowsburg has seen an influx of visitors looking to enjoy its upstate New York charm. Shopaholics will love Velvet Maple, a home goods joint that sells rustic blankets, pillows, and vintage clothing. Meanwhile, cultural organizations like Mildred's Lane promote artists' projects by offering residencies on their landscape site. Here, culture lovers and artists can walk through the galleries and support local creators by making a donation.
Callicoon, located about 30 minutes upriver, doesn't just boast the most abundant trout population in the region — it's also home to a local art scene surrounded by generational farmlands. Stop by Catskill Vintage Art for hanging art and other vintage home goods, or visit The Farmhouse Project — founded by two gentlemen who moved from the city — for some unique homemade home goods. After purchasing a flower pot or a hand-forged cheese knife, head over to Local Pizza to grab an artisanal vegan pizza to-go. Beyond that, make sure to explore even more of the Delaware River, as it's home to some of the best waterfall walks and natural beauty in the United States.