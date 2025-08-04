Washington's One-Of-A-Kind City Is Quietly Becoming A Culinary Hotspot With Chic Stays And Standout Food

When we think of the victual arts in Washington State, it's probably Seattle's baristas, innovative microbreweries, or Pacific salmon that spring to mind. But foodies across the state are now descending on Waitsburg, a city of around 1,000 people that's a four-hour drive east of Seattle. This unassuming city is becoming known for its fine-dining restaurants, artisan cheeses, cocktail lounges, taprooms, and high-quality vintners. It's perhaps strange that a place that seems to typify small-town America has become a haunt for hipsters and artists and food-lovers in the know, but there's no denying that Waitsburg has seen a remarkable rise from obscurity.

The city developed around a wheat mill in the mid-19th century, pioneered by the eponymous Sylvester Wait. As Washington's wheat industry declined throughout the 20th century, Wait's mill went out of business and was eventually destroyed in a fire in 2009. But the crop which flourishes in the surrounding Touchet Valley remains key to the town's prosperity. Multigenerational wheat farmers still live and work in Waitsburg, while restaurants and cafes like Bar Bacetto and Ten Ton Art & Coffee give nods to the town's wheat heritage through menu items such as pizzas, paninis, pastas, and pastries.

Epicures may be the first to pencil a trip to Waitsburg onto their summer itineraries. But there are also some interesting historic sites to check out, including a Victorian mansion on Main Street and a Wait's Mill Kiosk built on the site of the old mill where it all began. And while it's a fairly flat city, hikers may enjoy the one-hour walk around Coppei Creek Falls Loop or heading out to the Lewis and Clark Trail — the explorers journeyed through here in 1806 — on the outskirts of the town.