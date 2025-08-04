New York's Idyllic State Park Bordering Seneca Lake Is A Camping Paradise With A Sandy Beach And Trails

Situated in one of New York's prettiest lake regions, Sampson State Park is a waterfront dreamscape. Its 243 campsites are spread out across five camping loops. Each loop has its own restroom and showers for camper use. The park also features a camp convenience store where items like ice and other supplies can be purchased, as well as Pat's Pizzeria, a seasonal restaurant operated within the park by Seneca Lake Resorts. Picnic areas are also available with grills and picnic tables for enjoying outdoor meals.

Camping reservations for Sampson State Park can be made up to nine months in advance through ReserveAmerica, either on their website or by calling the ReserveAmerica Call Center at 1-800-456-2267. Walk-in and same-day reservations are permitted for campsites that may still be available until 3:00 p.m. on the day of your arrival, but can't be guaranteed. Household pets are allowed at campsites but must be caged or leashed, and aren't permitted in swimming areas, playgrounds, or camp buildings.

The cost of camping at Sampson State Park, as of the time of this writing, ranges from $17 to $35 per night, depending on the type of site. One and two-bedroom rental cottages are also available within the park for between $1,200 and $1,400 per week, offering a little extra camping comfort and stunning lakefront views. Cottages can only be reserved through Seneca Lake Resorts and include basic kitchen amenities, an indoor gas fireplace, and an outdoor picnic table and charcoal grill.