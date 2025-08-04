New York's Idyllic State Park Bordering Seneca Lake Is A Camping Paradise With A Sandy Beach And Trails
On the eastern shores of Seneca Lake in Romulus, New York, lies an idyllic state park with over 2,000 acres of forests, fields, and lakefront shoreline. Located in the Finger Lakes Region, Sampson State Park is renowned for great camping, hiking, and boating opportunities. One of the Empire State's 180 state parks, this camping paradise offers incredible outdoor recreation. It features over 200 campsites and a modern marina with 96 boat slips, providing access to the beauty of Seneca Lake, New York's deepest Finger Lake.
The land that is now Sampson State Park has a rich history of U.S. military significance. It served as a naval training station during World War II and later as an Air Force base during the Korean War. The park's military museum was created by veterans who gathered to bring in personal artifacts. The property was transferred to the New York State park system in 1960, and Sampson State Park opened for recreation in 1963.
Amenities and reservations at Sampson State Park
Situated in one of New York's prettiest lake regions, Sampson State Park is a waterfront dreamscape. Its 243 campsites are spread out across five camping loops. Each loop has its own restroom and showers for camper use. The park also features a camp convenience store where items like ice and other supplies can be purchased, as well as Pat's Pizzeria, a seasonal restaurant operated within the park by Seneca Lake Resorts. Picnic areas are also available with grills and picnic tables for enjoying outdoor meals.
Camping reservations for Sampson State Park can be made up to nine months in advance through ReserveAmerica, either on their website or by calling the ReserveAmerica Call Center at 1-800-456-2267. Walk-in and same-day reservations are permitted for campsites that may still be available until 3:00 p.m. on the day of your arrival, but can't be guaranteed. Household pets are allowed at campsites but must be caged or leashed, and aren't permitted in swimming areas, playgrounds, or camp buildings.
The cost of camping at Sampson State Park, as of the time of this writing, ranges from $17 to $35 per night, depending on the type of site. One and two-bedroom rental cottages are also available within the park for between $1,200 and $1,400 per week, offering a little extra camping comfort and stunning lakefront views. Cottages can only be reserved through Seneca Lake Resorts and include basic kitchen amenities, an indoor gas fireplace, and an outdoor picnic table and charcoal grill.
Indoor and outdoor activities at Sampson State Park
The nearby Romulus is one of the most incredible Finger Lakes towns for waterfront adventures, and Sampson State Park has everything you need to enjoy the full experience. The marina is Seneca Lake's newest and largest, providing easy access to boating. Pontoon boat rentals are available for a fun day on the water, and the marina has plenty of launch sites for kayaks and canoes. Swimming at the park's sandy beachfront is located next to the playground and shares parking with the marina. The beach is open from the end of June through Labor Day, when it is guarded and tested for water quality. Fishing is a popular park activity, whether from boats or the shore, with most anglers targeting lake trout, yellow perch, smallmouth, and largemouth bass.
Hikers will love the 3.5-mile Lake Trail, while cyclists visiting the park can enjoy bicycle rentals available at the camp office to ride along the peaceful camp roads. Other sports equipment is available to sign out for use, allowing campers to take advantage of Sampson State Park's recreation facilities, including basketball courts, ball fields, tennis courts, and an updated playground for kids. Seneca Lake Resorts operates an 18-hole mini golf course in the park, which opened in 2024, featuring a themed design that showcases the region's outdoor beauty and local provisions. The indoor recreation hall features tabletop games like billiards and foosball, along with video games to keep everyone busy on those rainy days. Finally, Seneca Lake Resorts operates a venue within the park known as The Vista for the Live At The Vista summer concert series, which features some of the region's top artists and performers.