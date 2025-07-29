New York's Family-Friendly, Indoor Adventure Park Just Opened Up In Staten Island
Staten Island often gets labeled as the "forgotten borough" out of New York City's five major boroughs. The subreddit dedicated to Staten Island even uses that nickname, but it's quick to remind visitors that this is the place Wu-Tang Clan was founded, scenes from "The Godfather" were filmed, and some of the city's most loving residents live. Staten Island is also even home to a restaurant where nonnas from around the world share their most prized recipes. A beach day at Orchard Beach? Fuhgeddaboudit! Staten Island has one of the city's least-crowded swim beaches, a sublime secret.
On July 17, 2025, Staten Island welcomed a new addition to its culture- and fun-loving resume: Urban Zone Trampoline and Adventure Park. Parents no longer have to travel into New Jersey to take their kids to Six Flags or Storybook Land. Nope! Just drive on over to 501 Industry Road off the New York State Route 440. If you're a Staten Islander, you might recognize the location as the former home of the Fly High Indoor Trampoline Park, though Urban Zone is independently owned and operated.
Jump into fun at Urban Zone Trampoline and Adventure Park
Does your child enjoy watching "American Ninja Warrior" and dreams of one day conquering the Warped Wall? Urban Zone's ninja course and parkour zip line offer the perfect place to start training. Perhaps they love "Mario Kart" and want to zip past the competition in a go-kart track. Or maybe they love to rock climb — with helmets and harnesses — in between chowing down on french fries and pizza. The sports-lover in your family can burn off energy on Urban Zone's high-octane sports courts, which feature hoops at varying heights so they can jump for highlight-worthy dunks. With safety bumpers throughout the attractions, foam cubes in the play pits, and staff on duty to monitor play, Urban Zone designed to keep kids safe as they bounce from area to area. There's even a dedicated toddler zone so the little ones can enjoy their time, too.
Urban Zone has different pricing tiers, called Jumps, based on how long children want to play. There are no hidden fees here — each ticket includes access to all attractions. A 1-hour ticket costs $23; 90 minutes is $29. 2-hour tickets are $33, 2-and-a-half-hours is $36, and 3 hours is $39. Toddlers can play at a reduced rate, ranging from $17 to $31, depending on session length. Parents do not need a ticket to enter, but they can purchase a pass for $19.99 to join their kids. Urban Zone Trampoline and Adventure Park is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Looking for more summer adventures in Staten Island? To keep the kiddos busy, explore this man-made mountain at Paulo's Peak in one of the New York City's largest forests.