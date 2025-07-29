New York's Family-Friendly, Indoor Adventure Park Just Opened Up In Staten Island

Does your child enjoy watching "American Ninja Warrior" and dreams of one day conquering the Warped Wall? Urban Zone's ninja course and parkour zip line offer the perfect place to start training. Perhaps they love "Mario Kart" and want to zip past the competition in a go-kart track. Or maybe they love to rock climb — with helmets and harnesses — in between chowing down on french fries and pizza. The sports-lover in your family can burn off energy on Urban Zone's high-octane sports courts, which feature hoops at varying heights so they can jump for highlight-worthy dunks. With safety bumpers throughout the attractions, foam cubes in the play pits, and staff on duty to monitor play, Urban Zone designed to keep kids safe as they bounce from area to area. There's even a dedicated toddler zone so the little ones can enjoy their time, too.

Urban Zone has different pricing tiers, called Jumps, based on how long children want to play. There are no hidden fees here — each ticket includes access to all attractions. A 1-hour ticket costs $23; 90 minutes is $29. 2-hour tickets are $33, 2-and-a-half-hours is $36, and 3 hours is $39. Toddlers can play at a reduced rate, ranging from $17 to $31, depending on session length. Parents do not need a ticket to enter, but they can purchase a pass for $19.99 to join their kids. Urban Zone Trampoline and Adventure Park is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

