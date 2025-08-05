You Might Want To Avoid Traveling To The US South's Most Dangerous City, Per The FBI

Safety is a major factor when deciding where to travel to and what areas to avoid. There are certain dangerous European destinations you should think twice about visiting, just like South America has its fair share of avoidable dangerous places, but do you know anything about the most dangerous city in the United States, according to the FBI? Data on violent crime from the FBI (via Security.org) shows that Anniston, Alabama, is the most dangerous city in the country.

Located in Alabama's Calhoun County, Anniston boasts a rich history, including significant ties to the U.S. civil rights movement. The city was the site of the infamous burning of a Greyhound bus on May 14, 1961. Despite a 1960 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that segregation on public buses was unconstitutional, many areas of the South continued to enforce segregated travel. The bus was attacked because it carried seven civil rights activists known as the Freedom Riders. Today, the Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston is an integral stop along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, one of the most culturally important travel projects in America.

Despite its cultural and historic importance, the statistics released by the FBI can't be denied. The data revealed that the violent crime rate in Anniston is over double the national average. Violent crime includes murder and assault, rape and sexual assault, and robbery. Anniston's crime rate works out at an alarming one violent crime for every seven residents. One of the biggest contributing factors to the high rate is poverty, which, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is 20.1% — almost two-times higher than the national average of 11.1%