Just Outside Of Eugene Is One Of Oregon's Most Walkable Cities With Award-Winning Wines, Art, And Outdoor Fun

Life's pressures of finding a balance between work and fun can be overwhelming at times. We are encouraged to stay active, join gyms, and embrace a walking lifestyle as much as we can. Meanwhile, we simply want to enjoy a few good episodes of "The Simpsons" on our couch. The opening credits, featuring the parting clouds and view of Springfield, are iconic to generations.

Well, it just so happens that Springfield, Oregon, is the city that inspired Matt Groening for his hit show, and it's just a 10-minute drive east of Eugene. Should you be a resident or a visitor to The Beaver State, you can lace up your Nike sneakers (another local invention) and head out for a truly walkable experience in this hidden gem packed with fun activities. From Portland — the city where you can order the best coffee in America — Springfield is a comfortable two-hour ride south on Interstate 5 and is also accessible by intercity buses. You can also take more scenic, yet longer routes through the countryside or the Pacific coast.

Your adventure through Springfield's downtown can begin by scouting for the cartoon's recognizable landmarks. After that, sample some of the local, praiseworthy vinos in a local wine bar. As the sun begins to roll west, head to the outskirts and finish off the day with panoramic views from one of the surrounding hiking trails. Truly, Springfield, Oregon, offers a charming escape from the hustle and bustle of any metropolis that you need a break from.