Louisiana's Underrated State Park Boasts A Glistening Lake For Recreation, Pretty Trails, And Cozy Cabins
Louisiana is a water lover's paradise, home to a plethora of bayous, lakes, and swamps that can provide endless hours of aquatic activity. However, one state park stands out for its ideal freshwater lake: Lake Claiborne. Just off the under-the-radar Boom or Bust National Scenic Byway in the town of Homer, Lake Claiborne State Park is easy to get to, nestled equally between Monroe and Shreveport. Just take a short, 60-mile drive down Interstate 20 East from Shreveport, or travel an hour west on the I-20 from Monroe.
Stretched out over 6,400 acres, this lake not only boasts some fine freshwater fishing, but it's also an ideal destination for stargazing away from the lights of the city. As for accommodations, you could rent a room at the motel in Homer, or stay in the park, where you can park your RV, camp out, or rent a cozy, two-bedroom cabin with a lake view surrounded by pine trees. With plenty of activities on the water and around the park to enjoy, you'll want to spend more than one day at Lake Claiborne.
Fishing, swimming, hiking, and more at Lake Claiborne
Lake Claiborne is an angler's dream. The state park houses some of the best opportunities for freshwater fishing in the state, with a stock consisting of bream, channel catfish, bluegill, crappie, and both largemouth and striped bass. You can fish from the pier, or rent a kayak, canoe, or flat-bottom boat by the day or by the hour. Anyone over the age of 18 needs a basic fishing license before they cast, though.
Swimming is another popular water activity at Lake Claiborne. The beach is in an inlet, keeping swimmers safe from watercraft. There are picnic tables, bathrooms, and a playground by the beach as well. Hiking is plentiful through the park, too. The scenic overlook and peaceful trails — ranging in length from about .15 miles to up to 6 miles — showcase Louisiana's natural beauty and, if you're lucky, the state's wildlife. Birders have spotted American bitterns, kingfishers, and horned grebes here, though you might also see some deer, raccoons, or opossums. For a great hike a short drive out of the park, visit Louisiana's highest summit at Driskill Mountain, just 41 miles south down Louisiana Highway 9.
A claim to fame at this state park is that it holds the title for the top two highest-ranking disc golf courses throughout the Pelican State. Both courses offer a tee pad for beginners, and one for experienced players. Check out frisbee discs upon arriving, grab score cards and a map, and let the competition begin.
Nearby activities and attractions in the town of Homer
If you've exhausted all the adventure of Lake Claiborne, head to the nearby town of Homer. There, you can take a tour of the Old Banks County Courthouse, one of the few antebellum courthouses that are still in use today. Construction on the brick courthouse concluded in 1860, and the building is immortalized on the National Register of Historic Places.
Grab a bite to eat at Homer Seafood or Gonzalez Mexican Restaurant. Browse the Ford Museum, housed in a century-old hotel. Homer is a town with a population of 2,500, so it's low on activities and attractions compared to big Louisiana cities. However, Haynesville, less than 14 miles away, offers some unique attractions, too. The old train depot provides a historical look into the past, the town has a lovely park, and you could grab a bite to eat at Jimmy's Chicken and Seafood.
For more Louisiana beauty and charm, visit the nearby buzzing college town of Ruston for an active day. Spend some time at the Lincoln Parish Park and the Mitcham Farms Peach Store. Grab a bite to eat at the Log Cabin Grill & Market after pedaling down award-winning bike trails.