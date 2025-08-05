Louisiana's Underrated State Park Boasts A Glistening Lake For Recreation, Pretty Trails, And Cozy Cabins

Lake Claiborne is an angler's dream. The state park houses some of the best opportunities for freshwater fishing in the state, with a stock consisting of bream, channel catfish, bluegill, crappie, and both largemouth and striped bass. You can fish from the pier, or rent a kayak, canoe, or flat-bottom boat by the day or by the hour. Anyone over the age of 18 needs a basic fishing license before they cast, though.

Swimming is another popular water activity at Lake Claiborne. The beach is in an inlet, keeping swimmers safe from watercraft. There are picnic tables, bathrooms, and a playground by the beach as well. Hiking is plentiful through the park, too. The scenic overlook and peaceful trails — ranging in length from about .15 miles to up to 6 miles — showcase Louisiana's natural beauty and, if you're lucky, the state's wildlife. Birders have spotted American bitterns, kingfishers, and horned grebes here, though you might also see some deer, raccoons, or opossums. For a great hike a short drive out of the park, visit Louisiana's highest summit at Driskill Mountain, just 41 miles south down Louisiana Highway 9.

A claim to fame at this state park is that it holds the title for the top two highest-ranking disc golf courses throughout the Pelican State. Both courses offer a tee pad for beginners, and one for experienced players. Check out frisbee discs upon arriving, grab score cards and a map, and let the competition begin.