Set On Michigan's Lake Huron Sunrise Coast Is A Town With Beautiful Beaches And Famed Dinosaurs
From freshwater coastlines to lush green forests and white sandy beaches, there is no shortage of natural beauty in Michigan. In the northeastern corner of the state's lower peninsula lies the quaint town of Ossineke. Surrounded by cedar forests and situated along the shores of Lake Huron, the second largest of the Great Lakes, Ossineke offers a range of outdoor adventures, including the unique opportunity to walk among life-size dinosaur sculptures.
According to Sanborn Township records, Ossineke's earliest known name was Shinga-ba-wa-sin-eke-go-ba-wat, which means "Place of the Image Stones." Over time, the name was shortened to Wasineke before evolving into the Ossineke we know today. As of 2023, this town is home to just under 900 residents. It is located about 22 minutes from Alpena County Regional Airport, while travelers coming from Detroit can expect a drive of roughly four hours. That might sound like a long trip, but for those who are looking to trade the hustle of the city for nature's calmness, Ossineke delivers a peaceful escape that's worth the journey.
Discover Ossineke's beachy, small-town charm
Ossineke offers something special year-round for all types of travelers. Spring brings quieter trails and the return of wildlife, while autumn paints leaves with vibrant hues that make each hike even more breathtaking. Winter transforms the area into a snowy landscape that is perfect for ice fishing. However, summer is still the most popular season, with warm weather ideal for enjoying the lake, exploring the outdoors, and spending quality time with family.
When planning a stay, Ossineke has several options for local resorts and inns. However, most accommodations, including vacation rentals, can be found in the nearby city of Alpena, a 17-minute drive north. In fact, this is one of the Midwest destinations where you're more likely to spot the northern lights. Once you have settled in, start your day with a sunrise or wind down with a sunset at Beebee Beach.
Watch perch, bass, and trout swim through the clear waters of Lake Huron before heading into town to dine at local favorites like Connie's Café. Opened in 1980 as an ice cream parlor, the Café is now an established restaurant. One guest on Tripadvisor raved about its signature item, the "Jumbo" cinnamon roll, describing it as, "homemade, split horizontally, buttered, and grilled and put back together. Of course we had to try one! It was all it was hyped up to be!"
Dinosaurs, camping, and fossils around Ossineke
Along with splashing in Lake Huron and building sandcastles, families can explore Ossineke's Dinosaur Gardens, an iconic attraction with over 25 prehistoric creatures scattered around its trails. The creator of the park designed the sculptures to reflect the actual size of the dinosaurs when they once roamed the Earth, offering an educational adventure for all ages. A guest recently commented on Google, "This was such a great family outing! Our six year old loved the dinosaurs and the walk through the forest! I loved the history of the creation of the park told through plaques and old photos."
For a camping experience immersed in nature, the Ossineke State Forest Campground offers 42 campsites along the shores of Lake Huron. Surrounded by pine and oak trees, the area is ideal for hiking, biking, and enjoying the woodland scenery. Campers will find amenities like picnic tables, grills, vault toilets, and access to potable water. At the time of this writing, sites operate on a first-come, first-served basis and charge a nightly fee of $20.
While you're in the area, consider taking the short drive to Alpena. There, you could hop aboard a glass-bottom boat at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center to get a glimpse of Michigan's unique "Shipwreck Alley," where century-old vessels rest beneath Lake Huron. You could also head to Rockport State Recreation Area, just around a 30-minute drive from Ossineke. Here, you can dig through massive limestone quarries to collect fossils, some dating back over 400 million years. If you have extra time to explore beyond Ossineke, consider visiting nearby destinations, such as this artsy lakeside getaway nestled on Michigan's scenic sunrise coast.