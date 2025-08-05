Set On Michigan's Lake Huron Sunrise Coast Is A Town With Beautiful Beaches And Famed Dinosaurs

Ossineke offers something special year-round for all types of travelers. Spring brings quieter trails and the return of wildlife, while autumn paints leaves with vibrant hues that make each hike even more breathtaking. Winter transforms the area into a snowy landscape that is perfect for ice fishing. However, summer is still the most popular season, with warm weather ideal for enjoying the lake, exploring the outdoors, and spending quality time with family.

When planning a stay, Ossineke has several options for local resorts and inns. However, most accommodations, including vacation rentals, can be found in the nearby city of Alpena, a 17-minute drive north. In fact, this is one of the Midwest destinations where you're more likely to spot the northern lights. Once you have settled in, start your day with a sunrise or wind down with a sunset at Beebee Beach.

Watch perch, bass, and trout swim through the clear waters of Lake Huron before heading into town to dine at local favorites like Connie's Café. Opened in 1980 as an ice cream parlor, the Café is now an established restaurant. One guest on Tripadvisor raved about its signature item, the "Jumbo" cinnamon roll, describing it as, "homemade, split horizontally, buttered, and grilled and put back together. Of course we had to try one! It was all it was hyped up to be!"