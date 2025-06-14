Nestled On Michigan's Scenic Sunrise Coast Is An Artsy Lakeside Getaway With Plenty Of Outdoor Fun

The Sunrise Coast of Michigan is about 200 miles of lush state parks, quaint lighthouses, and expansive vistas of Lake Huron. Along the scenic drive, you'll pass by several small towns, each with its own character. One thing's for sure, though: the lake is always a part of their personality. Somewhere in the middle of the Sunrise Coast is an artsy city to discover — but only if you know where to look. Shortly after leaving Tawas City, nicknamed the "Cape Cod of the Midwest," you'll enter Harrisville. This destination checks off all the boxes for a cozy lakeside getaway — you have sprawling forests, fishing opportunities, hiking trails, and boating on hot summer days. What more could one ask for?

Harrisville is so small that Big Joe's State Park Motel is the closest accommodation to the downtown area — and even then, the hotel is situated on the city limit. You'll find more comfortable lodging in Greenbush, the adjacent town. There, you can book a stay at The Sweetwater Sea Bed and Breakfast and get to Harrisville in just five minutes. Another option is the Barefoot Beach Resort which is a little farther out — about 15 minutes from Harrisville — but still convenient enough to make the trip throughout your vacation. However, if you have your heart set on spending the night in Harrisville, Airbnb has several listings that might suit your preferences.

Those flying into Harrisville will land in Alpena County Regional Airport, which is about 45 minutes away in Alpena. This county is also considered one of the best base camps for Lake Huron getaways. Meanwhile, Cherry Capital Airport is more than two hours away. If you're planning on driving from Ann Arbor or Detroit, prepare for a three-and-a-half-hour journey.