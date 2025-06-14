Nestled On Michigan's Scenic Sunrise Coast Is An Artsy Lakeside Getaway With Plenty Of Outdoor Fun
The Sunrise Coast of Michigan is about 200 miles of lush state parks, quaint lighthouses, and expansive vistas of Lake Huron. Along the scenic drive, you'll pass by several small towns, each with its own character. One thing's for sure, though: the lake is always a part of their personality. Somewhere in the middle of the Sunrise Coast is an artsy city to discover — but only if you know where to look. Shortly after leaving Tawas City, nicknamed the "Cape Cod of the Midwest," you'll enter Harrisville. This destination checks off all the boxes for a cozy lakeside getaway — you have sprawling forests, fishing opportunities, hiking trails, and boating on hot summer days. What more could one ask for?
Harrisville is so small that Big Joe's State Park Motel is the closest accommodation to the downtown area — and even then, the hotel is situated on the city limit. You'll find more comfortable lodging in Greenbush, the adjacent town. There, you can book a stay at The Sweetwater Sea Bed and Breakfast and get to Harrisville in just five minutes. Another option is the Barefoot Beach Resort which is a little farther out — about 15 minutes from Harrisville — but still convenient enough to make the trip throughout your vacation. However, if you have your heart set on spending the night in Harrisville, Airbnb has several listings that might suit your preferences.
Those flying into Harrisville will land in Alpena County Regional Airport, which is about 45 minutes away in Alpena. This county is also considered one of the best base camps for Lake Huron getaways. Meanwhile, Cherry Capital Airport is more than two hours away. If you're planning on driving from Ann Arbor or Detroit, prepare for a three-and-a-half-hour journey.
Seek out outdoor bliss by the shores of Harrisville
Harrisville State Park should be the first stop on your to-do list. The 107-acre park is the biggest draw of the city, given all the fun activities you can engage in. There are 195 campsites amongst pines and cedars for those who wish to rough it out for a night or two. Otherwise, you can stay in either of the two small cabins that hold up to four people. Hike the 2-mile trail that leads you to the beach, where you can take a dip in the cool water, or follow the multi-use path that eventually guides you back into town. Take advantage of the picnic areas, volleyball court, and softball diamond while you're at it. Although you can't go boating here, you can still launch your kayak or canoe into the lake. Speaking of boats, head to the harbor to watch the vessels bobbing in the water, attend dock parties and barbecues, and even listen to live music.
The tranquil Sturgeon Point State Park is also a must-visit, where 76 acres of serenity await. The lakefront space boasts calm beaches for those who want to cool off and swim, verdant woodlands for nature lovers, and boat launches for anglers in search of perch, smallmouth bass, and walleye. History buffs can check out the 70-foot-tall lighthouse, which once provided navigational aid for ships, and tour the keeper's house, which has been repurposed into a maritime museum.
Make sure to swing by the cut-stone Harrisville Train Depot, too — a historical site with exceptional architecture. Featuring a Richardsonian Romanesque facade, this train station is among the last remaining examples in northern Michigan. While you can't go inside, architecture enthusiasts will be more than happy to take pictures of the vanishing rarity.
Food and art will put you in a good mood
When you want to get your art fix, make your way to Dragonfly Art Gallery, where local and international artists frequently showcase their work. You'll view acrylic, watercolor, and ink paintings, as well as sculptures and handcrafted jewelry — the exhibits are constantly changing, so every visit ends up being unique. After admiring the pieces, head to T.N.B.'s Smokehouse + for a much-needed filling lunch. Order the brisket tacos or sandwich to satisfy your savory cravings. Their smoked cheese souvlaki is just as delicious, and there's always room for mozzarella cheese sticks.
For appetizing meals that remind you of home, Teresa's Diner provides exactly that, with both breakfast and lunch menus. In the mornings, enjoy breakfast sliders, farmers' omelets, loaded toasts, and stuffed taco pancakes. Lunchtime offerings can be anything from triple Texas grilled cheese and hot turkey sandwiches to bacon cheeseburgers and hearty chili. If you're looking to chill at a sports bar, Shotmakers is the place to be. Nothing beats taking a bite out of a mouthwatering burger with a side of freshly cut and deep-fried onion rings with a refreshing pint of beer to wash it all down.
Don't think you're leaving without dessert — the sweetest treats are found at Country Cone and Fudge Shoppe. A hot fudge sundae might just be what's missing, or perhaps you have something else in mind, such as a banana split with roasted candied nuts. Only then are you ready to swap Lake Huron with Lake Michigan as you hit the road to Petoskey State Park, a peaceful outdoor retreat with empty beaches and calm sand dunes.