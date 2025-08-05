One Of Wisconsin's Great River Road Stops Is A Riverfront Village With Canoe Trails And Camping
Encompassing 250 miles and running through 33 towns, Wisconsin's Great River Road is part of one of America's most underrated scenic routes. It's the Badger State's only National Scenic Byway, following Wisconsin State Highway 35 along the iconic Mississippi River from Prescott to Kieler. And between these two, nestled in the Driftless Area just south of the artsy gem of La Crosse with its lush parks and cute shops, sits the small, charming village of Stoddard. Its more than 100-year history and views of the tree-lined Minnesota riverfront across the water continue to welcome visitors to this inviting, underrated slice of the Midwest.
Stoddard, Wisconsin, was founded in 1903 as a hub for the local farming community, originally featuring important services like blacksmiths, general stores, a grain elevator, warehouses, and a school. It's situated along a railroad, which remains a well-traveled thoroughfare today predominantly for freight. It's complemented by a parallel route on the west bank of the Mississippi that between La Crosse and the Twin Cities doubles as an Amtrak route. The historical Burlington Route even enticed passengers traveling between Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy with the snappy slogan, "Where nature smiles 300 miles." Nature is indeed a highlight of this wonderful stop along the Great River Road. Slide the boat, kayak, or canoe directly into the Mississippi via the Stoddard Park Landing, which features a pier perfect for anglers, plus restrooms and picnic tables. Then, take a walk around the backwaters and enjoy views of the picturesque bluffs.
Catch the sunset from camp across the Mississippi River
On the topic of river recreation, Stoddard is a great jumping-off point for enjoying the Mississippi River, a majestic waterway named America's most endangered in 2025. Less than 10 minutes north of Stoddard sits Goose Island County Park & Campground, a gem within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The island is surrounded by sloughs and streams that can be navigated via a canoe trail, with signs denoting the route. It runs in a 7.5-mile loop with a primary put-in site on Goose Island, but the trail can be accessed from any landing along the route. This area teems with wildlife like migratory birds, turtles, frogs, fish, and bald eagles. Along these scenic backwaters, keep an eye out for mink, deer, and muskrats, too.
Camping in Goose Island County Park is a treat, with spacious sites available in a range of options from April 15 through October 31. Many full-hookup sites are available for monthly or long-term rentals, especially closer to the camp host and shop. Depending on the area of the park, sites are equipped with 20, 30, or 50 amp electrical hookups, and there are also dozens of primitive tent sites to choose from, several of which are nestled in a picturesque, grassy grove of pine trees. You'll also find modern amenities like three restrooms with showers, two playgrounds, mini-golf, laundry facilities, and two RV dump stations. The store, located at the north end of the park, is a great first stop to pick up a map, grab some last-minute snacks or beverages, and see what family-friendly events are scheduled during your stay. Enjoy traveling environmental programs like "The Critter Mobile" or learn about local birds and snakes.
Enjoy riverside shops and stays around Stoddard
Back in Stoddard, stop into Moon Child Collective for a curated selection of apparel and accessories, and even book a hat or branding bar to design your own hats or garments with specialized irons. Gracie's Hutch, located just across the street, features handcrafted decor and gifts.
For lodging options within the village, check out Water's Edge Motel, Marina & Campground, situated along the Mississippi River backwaters with beautiful views. This spot is an angler's delight, with bait and tackle available on-site for those casting a line for walleye, panfish, or sizable catfish. The Upper Mississippi hosts 119 fish species altogether, so you can keep an aim for smallmouth bass, crappie, sauger, bluegill, Northern pike, and more. Water's Edge offers various ways to stay, from the main motel to a series of small riverside cabins, lakeshore cabins (located 5 blocks inland and overlooking a charming 8-acre lake), two vacation homes, a marina with full hookups, and a campground with seasonal sites and 30 amp service.
You'll also find great eats in Stoddard, including Rocky's Supper Club, a timeless take on the classic Wisconsin supper club. Rocky's is also known for yet another homespun Wisconsin tradition: cheese curds! These housemade batter-fried morsels are a great way to kick off any meal, whether you go with Cajun broiled shrimp, a ribeye, or the restaurant's specialty bleu cheese dishes like the "Bleu Fish." Don't forget the Wisconsin Old Fashioned! The Thirsty Turtle, located right across Main Street from Rocky's, is another go-to local spot for great burgers and good brews with a friendly, small-town dive bar vibe. Stoddard is also only 12 miles south of downtown La Crosse, where you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to great bars and restaurants.