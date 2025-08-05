One Of Wisconsin's Great River Road Stops Is A Riverfront Village With Canoe Trails And Camping

Encompassing 250 miles and running through 33 towns, Wisconsin's Great River Road is part of one of America's most underrated scenic routes. It's the Badger State's only National Scenic Byway, following Wisconsin State Highway 35 along the iconic Mississippi River from Prescott to Kieler. And between these two, nestled in the Driftless Area just south of the artsy gem of La Crosse with its lush parks and cute shops, sits the small, charming village of Stoddard. Its more than 100-year history and views of the tree-lined Minnesota riverfront across the water continue to welcome visitors to this inviting, underrated slice of the Midwest.

Stoddard, Wisconsin, was founded in 1903 as a hub for the local farming community, originally featuring important services like blacksmiths, general stores, a grain elevator, warehouses, and a school. It's situated along a railroad, which remains a well-traveled thoroughfare today predominantly for freight. It's complemented by a parallel route on the west bank of the Mississippi that between La Crosse and the Twin Cities doubles as an Amtrak route. The historical Burlington Route even enticed passengers traveling between Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy with the snappy slogan, "Where nature smiles 300 miles." Nature is indeed a highlight of this wonderful stop along the Great River Road. Slide the boat, kayak, or canoe directly into the Mississippi via the Stoddard Park Landing, which features a pier perfect for anglers, plus restrooms and picnic tables. Then, take a walk around the backwaters and enjoy views of the picturesque bluffs.