An 'Official Retirement Destination' In Tennessee's Cumberland Foothills Has Quiet Lake Days And Nearby Festivals
If you dream of drifting into retirement where the soft hum of mountain wind echoes through the gentle ripple of lake waters, look no further than Jacksboro, Tennessee. Here, you'll embrace a world where nature and small-town warmth blend effortlessly. This friendly community in Campbell County is situated along the foothills of the Cumberland Mountain range, surrounded by lush valleys and the crystal clear waters of Norris Lake, one of America's most renowned for swimming.
Jacksboro is home to over 2,700 residents and offers an affordable lifestyle, a charming downtown, and a calendar filled with lakeside leisure and festivals. You can spend your days kayaking, casting a line on the nearby lake, or enjoying postcard-worthy sunsets along the shore. The town is just over 2 miles from Cove Lake State Park, an emerald oasis ideal for hiking, birdwatching, and unwinding under a canopy of trees.
Accessing the town is a breeze, thanks to its convenient location off of Interstate 75. Jacksboro is just over 30 minutes from Knoxsville, a bustling city with a historic downtown, shops, restaurants, and endless fun. Family visits are simple, too — Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) is only 52 miles away, whisking your loved ones to your lakeside retreat in under an hour. Jacksboro is an idyllic place to spend your golden years — in fact, it is designated an "Official Retirement Destination" by the Tennessee tourism board.
Jacksboro is a retirement haven surrounded by nature
When considering retirement destinations, the cost of living plays a crucial part, and Jacksboro is renowned for its affordability. Tennessee continues to charm retirees by eliminating state income taxes. Plus, Jacksboro's house prices and overall cost of living are both lower than the national average. And with its picturesque surroundings, it's easy to spend more time savoring mountain views and less time worrying about your wallet.
Jacksboro also boasts a lower crime rate than both the state and national average, making it more ideal for retirement. The mild weather in Tennessee is another key aspect to consider, as winters rarely fall below freezing and summers are both sunny and comfortable. Average temperatures range from 29 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter to 86 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer.
Jacksboro's town center is another major draw for residents, offering both the convenience of national chain stores and the charm of local shops, including Southern Sass Boutique. Beloved restaurants in town include Charley's Pizza Parlor and Ninja Hibachi Grill. Those who relish staying active and social can tee off at the nearby La Follette Country Club, an exciting nine-hole regulation course designed in 1943, located just a few miles outside of town.
Lakeside fun and festivals in Jacksboro
Make Cove Lake State Park your first stop when exploring the Jacksboro area. This state park consists of 673 acres situated around Cove Lake. The park features a large campground, several walking trails, paved cycling routes, and a wildlife observation tower. The Cumberland Trail runs along the park's edge, providing access to the surrounding peaks. The park offers spectacular mountain views, with Cross Mountain — the region's tallest peak at 3,534 feet — serving as a dramatic focal point. When you work up an appetite, head to Rickard Ridge BBQ, a restaurant within the park that serves up delicious chef-curated cuisine and amazing views from the deck. On weekends, the restaurant occasionally hosts live musical performances and arts events.
The park also hosts the acclaimed Annual Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival, which has become a cultural cornerstone for the region. This yearly festival honors Howard "Louie Bluie" Armstrong, a Campbell County native and one of America's most outstanding Black string-band musicians. Held every last Saturday in September, this free festival draws more than 7,000 visitors annually, featuring live music, delicious food, kids' activities, artisans, and exhibits. Nearby, the Tally Town Festival in Campbell County celebrates the area's rich Italian and immigrant heritage every October, with themed activities, food, local history, and a vibrant cultural showcase enjoyed by the community and visitors alike.