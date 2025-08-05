Florida's Colorful City Just Outside Of Tampa Has An Artsy Community, Scenic Waterfront, And Michelin-Guide Food
For many travelers, Florida is synonymous with relaxing resort days, sizzling by the seaside, party vibes, and amusement parks. However, there's so much more to the Sunshine State than its flip-flop delights. From hidden gem parks like Fort DeSoto with its pretty beaches, to quiet corners with crystal-clear springs, bustling flea markets, and manatees, experiences on the Western side of Florida are as varied as they come.
Nested in the heart of Tampa Bay is a small but mighty community enriched by a thriving local arts scene and an up-and-coming foodie landscape. The tranquil small city of Safety Harbor is a hotspot for creative minds, boasting artsy hubs, unique Airbnbs, and its fair share of cinematic, history-inspired cocktail bars.
You can easily reach Safety Harbor from Tampa International Airport, located just 14 miles away. Or, if you're planning to visit en route to St Petersburg's vibrant downtown and award-winning beaches, which are some of America's finest according to TripAdvisor, then you'll be pleased to learn that the distance between Safety Harbor and its larger neighbor is just a quick 20 miles.
Experience Safety Harbor's quirkiest sites
Home to American craft artists Todd Ramquist and Kiaralinda, the kaleidoscopic Whimzeyland is one of Safety Harbor's quirkiest and most eye-catching attractions. A path of shiny tiles and painted bowling balls glistening in a mask-filled garden is the first thing you see as you step into this magical space.
The artist couple lives in Whimsey House, part of the Whimzeyland realm, and while you can't peek inside their private abode, you can visit the rest of Whimzeyland on a bespoke tour lasting up to 1.5 hours, led by local guide Laurel. The tour must be booked in advance, and includes Whimzeyland, Casa Loco — a truly unique Airbnb operated by the couple –– and the community arts center. This final spot is covered in mirror glass and serves as a popular watering hole for Safety Harbor's next generation of artists and dreamers.
There's more to explore beyond kaleidoscopic Whimzeyland; Safety Harbor Arts & Music Center (SHAMc) is the main community arts center where local artists congregate to teach classes, sell their wares, and celebrate various events – from live music gigs to themed parties. SHAMc is guarded by beloved mascot Ellie, a 2-foot-tall, bright pink elephant that's been decorated by Ramquist, Kiaralinda, and their artist friends. Ellie is easily the most popular gal in town, with locals and out-of-towners alike regularly paying their respects and snapping pictures next to the iconic statue.
Safety Harbor has Michelin-guide eateries and a majestic waterfront
For amazing food, head to The Tides Market, which received a much-coveted feature on the Michelin Guide in February 2025. As you dine, you can steal glimpses of the bustling seafood market attached to this down-to-earth local gem, which provides the city with locally sourced seafood daily. For a signature Tides meal, indulge in the crayfish arancine and prawn po' boy, where the sandwich bread comes directly from New Orleans.
Another unmissable spot is the award-winning cocktail bar Gigglewaters, styled after a 1920s New York bar. Not only has Gigglewaters been serving the finest cocktails in the wider St Petersburg area for four years running, but it also has a built-in movie theater, which comes alive with a series of interactive events. Events include the unmissable "Cinema Suppers," where theatergoers are served meals that correspond to the food featured in the picture(talk about main character energy). Whatever your tipple of choice, though, make sure you try one of Gigglewaters' Bourbon-based drinks, the bar's specialty. You can also opt for one of their signature mixes: The Tommy Gun, The 1919, or the irresistibly indulgent Noble Experiment.
That's not all. Safety Harbor also has an enviable waterfront facing the beautiful Tampa Bay. The Waterfront Park and Veteran's Memorial Park are ideal if you want to stroll by the water and take in the peaceful views of brown pelicans flying majestically above your head. You can make the most of this scenic view from the Tocobaga Temple Mound in Philippe Park.