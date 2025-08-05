Florida's Colorful City Just Outside Of Tampa Has An Artsy Community, Scenic Waterfront, And Michelin-Guide Food

For many travelers, Florida is synonymous with relaxing resort days, sizzling by the seaside, party vibes, and amusement parks. However, there's so much more to the Sunshine State than its flip-flop delights. From hidden gem parks like Fort DeSoto with its pretty beaches, to quiet corners with crystal-clear springs, bustling flea markets, and manatees, experiences on the Western side of Florida are as varied as they come.

Nested in the heart of Tampa Bay is a small but mighty community enriched by a thriving local arts scene and an up-and-coming foodie landscape. The tranquil small city of Safety Harbor is a hotspot for creative minds, boasting artsy hubs, unique Airbnbs, and its fair share of cinematic, history-inspired cocktail bars.

You can easily reach Safety Harbor from Tampa International Airport, located just 14 miles away. Or, if you're planning to visit en route to St Petersburg's vibrant downtown and award-winning beaches, which are some of America's finest according to TripAdvisor, then you'll be pleased to learn that the distance between Safety Harbor and its larger neighbor is just a quick 20 miles.