Hidden On New England's Atlantic Coast Is One Of The East's Best Beaches With Boardwalks, Dunes, And Trails

Cape Cod, with its shores boasting both sandy dunes and spectacular sunsets, may get most of the attention. But there is much more to the Massachusetts coast than its best-selling hotspots. Facing the Cape Ann Peninsula and the tourist towns of Rockport and Gloucester lies a wind-swept spot with marvellous white sand beaches and dunes. Home to some of the finest nature trails for ocean lovers, Crane Beach is also one of the most spectacular beaches on the East Coast. It is an ideal exploration spot if you want to fill your senses with mesmerizing sights of the Gulf of Maine, thanks to its position sandwiched between the historic Castle Hill and the natural dunes of the Castle Neck peninsula.

Salty breezes and New England maritime charm are not the only ingredients making Crane Beach an ideal place to vacation. Its dunes and sandy slopes are interconnected by boardwalks and trails you can explore at your own pace. You can also visit year-round without fear of the place becoming overcrowded thanks to a local crowd management system, something many of its coastal neighbors don't have.

The area gets its name from Richard Teller Crane Jr., a Chicago businessman and industrialist who saw potential in the area and started building his estate in this corner of New England paradise, buying what is now Castle Hill as a summer home for his family in 1910. Today, it attracts nature buffs who are after a peaceful yet breathtaking Atlantic coastal location.