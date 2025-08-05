Washington's Wildly Underrated Lake Escape Is A Peaceful Haven For Paddlers, Swimmers, And Stargazers
From its extensive pine forests to its beautiful, rugged coast, Washington State is an outdoor lover's dream. However, like many other destinations that draw adventure seekers, the most popular places in Washington can get really busy. If you want to avoid traffic, parking fails, and crowds in general, look no further than the wildly underrated Pearrygin Lake State Park.
Pearrygin Lake State Park is situated in the Methow Valley region of Washington's North Central part. To visit this park, you'll need to fly into either Spokane or Seattle, then rent a car. The drive from either city takes between three and four hours, and both offer beauty and adventure along the way. If you choose to fly into Seattle, for example, you can stop at North Cascades National Park — another stunning area with a plethora of hiking and mountain lakes you can swim in.
The closest town to Pearrygin Lake is Winthrop, just 4 miles away. This small, charming village is made up of Old West-style buildings that evoke days gone by and attract visitors from all over the country. It's home to a reconstructed pioneer settlement, the Shafer Historical Museum, where you can explore period-replica cabins. On Tripadvisor, a visitor said, "What a great way to step back in time," and that the museum helped them "see what life was like in the valley."
Swim and paddle at Pearrygin Lake State Park
Unlike Olympic National Park in the state's Northwest, which receives a whopping 100 to 170 inches of precipitation each year, Pearrygin Lake State Park is located in a drier region referred to as the high desert. But that doesn't mean it's a desert in the traditional sense. Unlike arid deserts with little greenery and record-breaking temperatures (think of the Mars-like landscapes of Death Valley National Park), Pearrygin Lake State Park is filled with plants and wildlife.
But the greatest attraction of this area is the lake itself. Pearrygin Lake allows paddleboarding and kayaking and features a boat launch area. The beach is sandy and comfortable, and the surrounding area features many public-use picnic tables, among other conveniences.
Pearrygin Lake is also an excellent place for rainbow trout fishing. Most years, before summer begins, the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife fills the lake with fish from a nearby hatchery. Just be sure to bring your fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from paying extra for rentals. This adds to the appeal of Pearrygin Lake State Park as a destination for families and groups with diverse interests.
Stargaze in one of Washington's darkest places
One of the most incredible things about camping out in nature is the chance to see stars (especially if you're camping in a gold-tier international dark sky reserve). The Methow Valley, home to Pearrygin Lake State Park, isn't just one of the darkest regions of Washington — it's one of the darkest places in the entire lower 48 states. This means that there's very little light pollution in the area, making the night sky and its stars more visible to the naked eye.
There's a community group based in Winthrop, called the Methow Dark Sky Coalition, dedicated to protecting the area's darkness. They do this through educational events, such as helping local residents reduce their night light emissions, and hosting public astronomy nights. If the stars happen to align, visitors even have a chance to see the northern lights.
If you're just visiting Pearrygin Lake State Park for one day, there are a few hotels to stay at in the town of Winthrop. This includes the Sun Mountain Lodge, Chewuch Inn & Cabins, or River's Edge Resort. If you're up for a bit of adventure, Pearrygin Lake State Park also allows camping between April 1 and October 31. There are numerous amenities at Pearrygin Lake's campground, including accessible campsites and bathrooms, drinking water, showers, and trash services.