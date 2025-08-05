Washington's Wildly Underrated Lake Escape Is A Peaceful Haven For Paddlers, Swimmers, And Stargazers

From its extensive pine forests to its beautiful, rugged coast, Washington State is an outdoor lover's dream. However, like many other destinations that draw adventure seekers, the most popular places in Washington can get really busy. If you want to avoid traffic, parking fails, and crowds in general, look no further than the wildly underrated Pearrygin Lake State Park.

Pearrygin Lake State Park is situated in the Methow Valley region of Washington's North Central part. To visit this park, you'll need to fly into either Spokane or Seattle, then rent a car. The drive from either city takes between three and four hours, and both offer beauty and adventure along the way. If you choose to fly into Seattle, for example, you can stop at North Cascades National Park — another stunning area with a plethora of hiking and mountain lakes you can swim in.

The closest town to Pearrygin Lake is Winthrop, just 4 miles away. This small, charming village is made up of Old West-style buildings that evoke days gone by and attract visitors from all over the country. It's home to a reconstructed pioneer settlement, the Shafer Historical Museum, where you can explore period-replica cabins. On Tripadvisor, a visitor said, "What a great way to step back in time," and that the museum helped them "see what life was like in the valley."