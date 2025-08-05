This Small Florida Town Is The Fastest-Growing City In America For 2025 (And It's Easy To See Why)
You might not have heard of Wildwood, Florida, but that's about to change. Located in Sumter County, this once-sleepy town is in the spotlight after being named America's fastest-growing city for 2025. Not bad for a place that used to be little more than a dot on the map between Orlando and Tampa. While it may not have the brick-paved charm of Sanford, the lake town known as Central Florida's "best-kept secret," Wildwood offers something equally compelling: the easygoing feel of a town that's growing without losing its roots.
So how did Wildwood land the top spot? U.S. News & World Report ranked the country's fastest-growing cities based on net migration, essentially tracking how many people are moving in versus how many are leaving. Using data from 2020 to 2024, they analyzed population shifts in 859 cities across the country, and Wildwood boomed with a 19.53% population increase over those four years. That's nearly three times higher than second place city, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, which saw just over 7% growth.
The driving force behind this boom is largely geographic: Wildwood sits just south of The Villages, a massive 55-plus retirement community that spans 57 square miles, crosses three counties, and includes over 70,000 homes. As the community grows, Wildwood has become an obvious choice for those who service The Villages but live outside its age restrictions. Between 2020 and 2023, the Wildwood–Villages metro area saw an 18% increase in children under 14 – the largest rise in that age group anywhere in the U.S. Yet with a median age of 64, Wildwood remains a retirement favorite too. It's one of the few places where young families and older adults are putting down roots together.
What makes Wildwood so appealing?
Behind Wildwood's rapid rise is a simple truth: It's a great place to call home. Set at the crossroads of Interstate 75, State Road 44, and Florida's Turnpike, this small town is surprisingly well connected. You're under an hour's drive from Orlando, a bit more from Tampa, and whether you're heading to the coast or exploring one of the region's more eclectic attractions — like the vintage charm this theme park often overlooked for nearby Disney – Wildwood puts Central Florida's highlights within easy reach.
But while the big-city perks are close by, the big-city prices aren't. According to Zillow, Wildwood's median home price sits around $307,000, which is well below Orlando and Tampa, where averages push above $370,000. Renters can find solid value here too. Wildwood's median rent across all home types is currently $1,770, coming in about 9% below the national average, according to Zumper. Safety is another key part of Wildwood's draw. While some of Florida's most-visited beach cities have made headlines for shocking crime ratings, Wildwood has maintained a reassuring track record. According to FBI data (via Crime Explorer), the city's annual violent crime rate is approximately 60% below the national average, while property crime is about 67% below. Add in Florida's zero individual state income tax, low property taxes, and a generous dose of sunshine, and the appeal starts to speak for itself.
Affordability is getting a further boost from new developments, among them Middleton, a master-planned neighborhood located within Wildwood and developed by The Villages. Opened in 2023 and still under development, Middleton is designed for a younger population. While The Villages remains age-restricted, Middleton offers a family-focused alternative, featuring modern homes, green space, planned retail and dining, and amenities like swimming pools, sports courts, playgrounds, dog parks, and miles of trails.
What it's like to live in Wildwood
Living in Wildwood offers the kind of laid-back Florida lifestyle that's increasingly hard to find — one where small-town ease meets just enough to do. Nature lovers can take their pick between Lake Okahumpka Park and Lake Deaton Park, both of which are conveniently located with kayak launches, shaded picnic spots, and meandering trails for walking or biking. Just beyond city limits, the 47-mile Withlacoochee State Trail (one of Florida's longest paved rail-trails) offers cycling, hiking, and even horseback riding through lush landscapes.
The local dining scene, meanwhile, is relaxed but full of personality. Miz Kathi's Cotillion Southern Café dishes up Southern comfort classics and kitsch decor, while Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill is a go-to for burgers, wings, and catching the game. For shopping, the Wildwood Antique Mall is a favorite for treasure-hunters and vintage lovers, while Pinellas Plaza covers the daily essentials like a Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, a UPS Store, and even a public library branch. Just up the road, Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages offers an open-to-the-public destination for free nightly live music, weekly markets, boutique shopping, and casual dining in an Old Florida–style setting. Whether you're raising a family or easing into retirement, life in Wildwood is easygoing, affordable, and well connected – and that's exactly why it's the fastest-growing city in America.