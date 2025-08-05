This Small Florida Town Is The Fastest-Growing City In America For 2025 (And It's Easy To See Why)

You might not have heard of Wildwood, Florida, but that's about to change. Located in Sumter County, this once-sleepy town is in the spotlight after being named America's fastest-growing city for 2025. Not bad for a place that used to be little more than a dot on the map between Orlando and Tampa. While it may not have the brick-paved charm of Sanford, the lake town known as Central Florida's "best-kept secret," Wildwood offers something equally compelling: the easygoing feel of a town that's growing without losing its roots.

So how did Wildwood land the top spot? U.S. News & World Report ranked the country's fastest-growing cities based on net migration, essentially tracking how many people are moving in versus how many are leaving. Using data from 2020 to 2024, they analyzed population shifts in 859 cities across the country, and Wildwood boomed with a 19.53% population increase over those four years. That's nearly three times higher than second place city, Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, which saw just over 7% growth.

The driving force behind this boom is largely geographic: Wildwood sits just south of The Villages, a massive 55-plus retirement community that spans 57 square miles, crosses three counties, and includes over 70,000 homes. As the community grows, Wildwood has become an obvious choice for those who service The Villages but live outside its age restrictions. Between 2020 and 2023, the Wildwood–Villages metro area saw an 18% increase in children under 14 – the largest rise in that age group anywhere in the U.S. Yet with a median age of 64, Wildwood remains a retirement favorite too. It's one of the few places where young families and older adults are putting down roots together.