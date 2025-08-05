Michigan's Underrated Sandy Beach State Park On Lake Huron's Shores Offer Forested Trails And Campsites
A fantastic state park is hiding in plain sight on Lower Michigan's thumb. Originally a county park in 1925, the land became state property and was renamed Huron State Park in 1927. In 1944, the name was changed to Sleeper State Park to honor Albert E. Sleeper, the former Michigan governor who was instrumental in creating the state's park system. Living up to its name, this hidden gem is definitely a 'sleeper'; it is far too often overlooked.
Sleeper State Park is located at the northern end of the mitten's thumb, 53 miles from Bay City, a charming spot with a lively downtown area. The park is home to more than 720 acres of dunes, wetlands, and forest. In addition to the park's natural beauty and scenic vistas, visitors are treated to stunning sunrises, spectacular sunsets, and more stars than you can count twinkling in the night sky.
The park also boasts around a half-mile of sandy beach on Saginaw Bay; the beach is easily accessible via a pedestrian walkway from the campground or by parking near the beach. Besides the beach, the day-use area also has a beach house, restrooms, a concession stand, and a picnic area; the shoreline is dog-friendly, except for the swim area.
Birdwatching, hiking and camping at Sleeper State Park
Hike or mountain bike just over 4 miles on a scenic loop trail that includes the Huron, Candlestick, Deer Run, and Old Dunes Nature Trails. The loop is considered easy, has an elevation gain of just 36 feet, and is kid- and leashed dog-friendly. There are plenty of opportunities for bird-watching while enjoying some peace and quiet on the trail. While mid-spring to late-fall are great times to enjoy the trail, wintertime guests can enjoy some amazing cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Anglers will love fishing for walleye, salmon, and perch on Lake Huron's Saginaw Bay; guests can also enjoy swimming, boating, and watersports (such as stand-up paddleboarding) on the lake. This entire stretch of coastline has plenty of options for those who want to enjoy campsites and beachy shorelines; consider extending your stay and checking out the nearby, quiet water sports village at Port Austin.
While the park is open all year long, the campground (which has toilets and potable water) is only open from May through October. The park's modern campground has 226 sites, and all but three offer electricity. Whether camping in a tent, an RV, or a mini-cabin, you will have access to many park activities and amenities. If you need supplies, a meal out, or prefer a hotel, the beach city of Caseville is less than 10 minutes away.
Hints for planning a trip to Sleeper State Park
A special campers-only event takes place each autumn: the Fall Harvest Festival. There are plenty of activities to participate in; the schedule will be given to campers as they check in to the campground. All campers are invited to decorate their camping sites to add to the festivities.
You will need to purchase a Recreation Passport to enter state parks, state forests, and many other outdoor recreational spaces, such as hiking trails. The pass is easy to get at any state park, and you can purchase either a daily or an annual pass. Be sure to get the most value from your recreation passport; there are more than 100 other Michigan state parks to visit.
Sleeper State Park is about an 80-minute drive along Saginaw Bay from the Saginaw Airport or about 3 hours up from Detroit, where you'll find more airline options. Since closures can happen at any time due to renovations, general upkeep, or inclement weather, it is always wise to contact the park directly before traveling to ensure it is open for visitors. Taking that small extra step can help you avoid an unpleasant surprise upon arrival.