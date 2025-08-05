Michigan's Underrated Sandy Beach State Park On Lake Huron's Shores Offer Forested Trails And Campsites

A fantastic state park is hiding in plain sight on Lower Michigan's thumb. Originally a county park in 1925, the land became state property and was renamed Huron State Park in 1927. In 1944, the name was changed to Sleeper State Park to honor Albert E. Sleeper, the former Michigan governor who was instrumental in creating the state's park system. Living up to its name, this hidden gem is definitely a 'sleeper'; it is far too often overlooked.

Sleeper State Park is located at the northern end of the mitten's thumb, 53 miles from Bay City, a charming spot with a lively downtown area. The park is home to more than 720 acres of dunes, wetlands, and forest. In addition to the park's natural beauty and scenic vistas, visitors are treated to stunning sunrises, spectacular sunsets, and more stars than you can count twinkling in the night sky.

The park also boasts around a half-mile of sandy beach on Saginaw Bay; the beach is easily accessible via a pedestrian walkway from the campground or by parking near the beach. Besides the beach, the day-use area also has a beach house, restrooms, a concession stand, and a picnic area; the shoreline is dog-friendly, except for the swim area.