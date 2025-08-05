New York's Vibrant Lake State Park Boasts A Swim Beach With Ethereal Caribbean-Colored Waters, Trails, And Golf
In upstate New York, you can find state parks with stunning waterfalls and plenty of camping opportunities. But while many tourists might not immediately think of New York when they're looking for a gorgeous beach vacation, you can find a sandy beach in that part of the country where the waters shimmer in a shade of turquoise reminiscent of a tropical vacation. Located just 10 miles east of Syracuse, Green Lakes State Park is a serene upstate escape celebrated for its two deep, meromictic lakes whose crystal-clear waters glow in vibrant hues. It's basically a Caribbean‑colored swim beach in New York state.
The gorgeous colors of Green Lake and Round Lake occur because the warm surface and cold, oxygen-poor bottom waters never fully mix, making the water particularly clear. Framed by old‑growth hardwood forest and a dramatic 150-foot gorge, the shimmering beaches appear almost otherworldly for a location so close to a major city.
How to get to Green Lakes and when to go
If you are visiting from New York City, the drive is roughly four hours. First, follow Interstate 80 West out of the city, switching to Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania and following that through Scranton, switching to Interstate 81 until you reach Syracuse. There are plenty of beautiful views on this trip, especially if you stop at the Delaware Water Gap or Pennsylvania's gorgeous Pocono Mountains. If you're flying instead, consider staying for a longer trip — Syracuse is one of the most affordable vacation cities in New York, and it's the perfect place stay while visiting the park.
If you prefer to stay onsite, Green Lakes State Park offers a range of overnight options. At the park, you'll find 136 campsites, four pavilions, and seven cozy cabins, all available with a reservation. If you're staying in a cabin, you must book for at least a two-night stay.
The park is best experienced from spring until the end of October, when it becomes too cold to camp or experience the water. For a bustling summer beach experience, plan around Memorial Day through Labor Day. In late May and the first week or so of June, you can see a one-of-a-kind geological event called a "whiting," when the lake releases calcium carbonate particles, giving parts of the water a milky white appearance. It's totally safe to swim in, but plan to go earlier in May or later in June for ideal water conditions. If you prefer solitude, early fall brings crisp air and fewer visitors. You can still visit in winter, when the lakes beckon snowshoers and cross-country skiers, but be sure to bring warm layers, check road conditions, and consider booking a hotel in Syracuse rather than a spot at the campground.
Beach days, trails, and golf around the lakes
If you're coming to Green Lakes to swim, the sandy beaches on Green Lake are open Memorial Day to Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., complete with a lifeguarded swim area and boat rentals. Private boats are not allowed in either Green Lake or Round Lake. Surrounding the lakes are nearly 20 miles of hiking trails winding through old-growth forests, steep gorges, and sunlit overlooks. The easy 2.6-mile loop around Green Lake, combined with the 0.8-mile trail around Round Lake, offers a scenic hike that feels both accessible for newbies and rejuvenating.
Golfers can enjoy the 18-hole Robert Trent Jones–designed course, one of his earliest designs. Greens fees cost around $18–32 at the time of writing, with twilight discounts after 6 p.m. in the summertime. The golf course features a clubhouse with scenic views and Yards Grille, a new classic American restaurant, that's a perfect place to relax after a round. If old-fashioned golf isn't your game, the park is also home to a disc golf course.
The waters are also perfect for fishing, provided you have a license. Green Lake is home to rainbow trout (mostly in the springtime, when they're stocked) as well as bass and bluegill. Due to the chemical composition of the lake, the fish avoid the low-oxygen zones and so can only be found in the top 60 feet of the lake. Fishing is not permitted at Round Lake. Whether you're packing your hiking boots, swim trunks, or golf bag, Green Lakes State Park promises a day of adventure — where deep sapphire waters, ancient forests, and scenic trails meet for a truly unforgettable escape.