New York's Vibrant Lake State Park Boasts A Swim Beach With Ethereal Caribbean-Colored Waters, Trails, And Golf

If you are visiting from New York City, the drive is roughly four hours. First, follow Interstate 80 West out of the city, switching to Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania and following that through Scranton, switching to Interstate 81 until you reach Syracuse. There are plenty of beautiful views on this trip, especially if you stop at the Delaware Water Gap or Pennsylvania's gorgeous Pocono Mountains. If you're flying instead, consider staying for a longer trip — Syracuse is one of the most affordable vacation cities in New York, and it's the perfect place stay while visiting the park.

If you prefer to stay onsite, Green Lakes State Park offers a range of overnight options. At the park, you'll find 136 campsites, four pavilions, and seven cozy cabins, all available with a reservation. If you're staying in a cabin, you must book for at least a two-night stay.

The park is best experienced from spring until the end of October, when it becomes too cold to camp or experience the water. For a bustling summer beach experience, plan around Memorial Day through Labor Day. In late May and the first week or so of June, you can see a one-of-a-kind geological event called a "whiting," when the lake releases calcium carbonate particles, giving parts of the water a milky white appearance. It's totally safe to swim in, but plan to go earlier in May or later in June for ideal water conditions. If you prefer solitude, early fall brings crisp air and fewer visitors. You can still visit in winter, when the lakes beckon snowshoers and cross-country skiers, but be sure to bring warm layers, check road conditions, and consider booking a hotel in Syracuse rather than a spot at the campground.