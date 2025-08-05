Oregon's Stunning Corridor Offers Exclusive Beaches And Expansive Clifftop Views As Far As California

The 101 in Oregon might not get the same plaudits as the Big Sur down in the Golden State, but boy is it a doozy of a drive. For an eye-watering 340 miles, the highway weaves past the geological wonders of the Devils Punchbowl, amid ancient coast rainforests, and beside the long sands of Rockaway Beach to name just a few of the highlights. Close to its southern end is another such highlight, and it goes by the name of the Cape Sebastian State Scenic Corridor.

This state-administered park lords over 80 miles of the Oregon Coast, bounded by the 1,700-foot-plus coast peak of Humbug Mountain to the north and the California state line to the south. Needless to say, the views are rather fantastic. Better yet, you can survey it all from a clifftop perch that's hundreds of feet above the roaring Pacific Ocean, peering across to salt-sprayed lighthouses and rock-ribbed capes draped in spruce woods.

Access is by road, along the uber-famous Pacific Coast Highway (itself ranked among one of the most incredible drives in the U.S.). Either head south through the hidden shoreline town of Gold Beach, which is less than 10 minutes away in the car, or come north from California, which awaits half an hour's drive away to the south. There's also a regional airport in Crescent City, California, but you're more likely to get commercial connections into the state's largest hub at Portland PDX, which is about a 315-mile drive to the north.