A Game-Changing Uber Update Is Giving Female Riders And Drivers More Control Over Who They're Matched With
Getting into a car with someone you don't know can be stressful. While getting a taxi or a rideshare can be incredibly convenient if you're in a rush or don't have access to a car, many women (though absolutely not just women) have felt uncomfortable riding with a man they just met. In fact, some travelers have chosen to use driverless rides when they're available rather than getting in the car with a stranger. To help with this, Uber is beginning to implement a program in the United States called Women Preferences, which has been available in 40 countries around the world for some time. The program was started in Saudi Arabia in 2019 when women were finally allowed to drive legally. It was then expanded to countries like Canada, Germany, France, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Australia, and more.
The program is part of Uber's pledge to stop gender-based violence, and it covers both Uber riders and Uber drivers. The idea is that allowing female drivers and riders to have more choice over the other person in their car may help women using Uber feel more secure. On their website, Uber explains that the program was first implemented for drivers and then moved to riders, working around the fact that most drivers for the company are men. The company has instituted safety features like keeping the contact info from riders anonymous, so if you message your driver, they don't know your number. You can also have your ride tracked by family and friends as well as contact Uber support and 24/7 emergency services through their app. Trips are also traceable through GPS and sensors.
How Women Preferences works in the Uber app
The Women Preferences feature in the Uber app is beginning in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit in August 2025, and the plan is to expand to other cities in the U.S. That might make riders feel safer when ordering an Uber after, say, a night out, or after arriving on a red-eye flight, rather than paying for parking at the airport. Here's how riders would use the feature. They would select the Women Drivers option in the app, but if they end up having to wait too long for the female driver, they can choose another ride. If a rider wants to plan ahead and reserve a trip, they can select the same option. In addition, riders can set up their preference in the app's settings, which will raise the possibility of being matched with a woman driver when they request a ride.
Drivers can also choose women riders at any time of day, including peak times. In the app, a driver would select Women Rider Preference, and that, too, can be switched back at any time. Another safety measure is that all Uber drivers are subjected to a background check for impaired driving and violent offenses, among other criteria, and they pre-screen at least once a year. All these things help users feel more comfortable with taking an Uber to the airport, whether in the U.S. or abroad. Finally, those using Uber internationally should check their settings to make sure they're okay with the preferred currency option in the app.