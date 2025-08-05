A Game-Changing Uber Update Is Giving Female Riders And Drivers More Control Over Who They're Matched With

Getting into a car with someone you don't know can be stressful. While getting a taxi or a rideshare can be incredibly convenient if you're in a rush or don't have access to a car, many women (though absolutely not just women) have felt uncomfortable riding with a man they just met. In fact, some travelers have chosen to use driverless rides when they're available rather than getting in the car with a stranger. To help with this, Uber is beginning to implement a program in the United States called Women Preferences, which has been available in 40 countries around the world for some time. The program was started in Saudi Arabia in 2019 when women were finally allowed to drive legally. It was then expanded to countries like Canada, Germany, France, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Australia, and more.

The program is part of Uber's pledge to stop gender-based violence, and it covers both Uber riders and Uber drivers. The idea is that allowing female drivers and riders to have more choice over the other person in their car may help women using Uber feel more secure. On their website, Uber explains that the program was first implemented for drivers and then moved to riders, working around the fact that most drivers for the company are men. The company has instituted safety features like keeping the contact info from riders anonymous, so if you message your driver, they don't know your number. You can also have your ride tracked by family and friends as well as contact Uber support and 24/7 emergency services through their app. Trips are also traceable through GPS and sensors.