Hidden South Of Savannah Is Georgia's Largest Barrier Island Full Of Wild Horses And Beachy Campgrounds

Most travelers to Georgia seeking moss-draped streets and historic charm head to Savannah, the state's oldest city. However, for those drawn to a wilder, more enchanting landscape, a scenic drive south of Savannah and a ferry ride lead to the pristine beauty of Cumberland Island. In this maritime forest, towering live oaks stretch their thick branches overhead, forming a canopy above a packed-soil trail. Follow it far enough, and it opens to a breathtaking sight: wild horses roam wide, untouched beaches of white sand, and the remains of historic ruins.

Cumberland Island, Georgia's largest barrier island, spans more than 36,000 acres of diverse ecosystems. Its history dates back over 4,000 years, when Timucuan Indians first inhabited the island before Spanish explorers arrived in the 1500s. Over the next two centuries, England, France, and Spain fought to occupy the island. Both Spain and France established missionaries during periods of territorial disputes, including raids by pirates. The conflict eventually ended with the Treaty of Paris in 1763, when Florida, along with Cumberland Island, was ceded to England.

Soon afterward, American settlers claimed land and established plantations to cultivate cash crops, such as cotton and citrus fruit. Following the Civil War, the island became a retreat for the wealthy. In 1972, Congress designated Cumberland Island as a National Seashore. Today, approximately 60,000 visitors visit every year to view its natural beauty, wilderness, and remnants of its past.