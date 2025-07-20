Situated Near Winston-Salem Is North Carolina's Historic Town With European Village Vibes
North Carolina has a little bit of everything. City-lovers can enjoy the fast-growing urban swell of Charlotte, beach bums can swarm to Wilmington's sandy shores, and the outdoorsy among us can revel in Asheville's art and brewing scene after a good hike (or head to this artsy mountain town with Asheville vibes but none of the crowds instead). What you might not anticipate are the state's unique Central European ties and the 250-year-old history its lesser-known towns hide. Bethania, on the outskirts of Winston-Salem, is one of those places, echoing a European village with its architecture and town planning.
Bethania (and Winston-Salem) traces its roots to early protestant settlers from what is now the eastern Czech Republic. The Moravians, as they were called, planned six settlements in what is now Forsyth County, North Carolina, with only Bethania and Winston-Salem remaining. While the latter has grown in size to become one of the state's larger cities, Bethania has remained small with a population of just 362.
Small doesn't mean it's any less important. Despite its size, in 2001 the settlement earned the title of National Historic Landmark. As one of the United States' few remaining examples of Germanic linear villages — a type of agricultural-centered town planning dating back to the Middle Ages — it makes for a unique detour on any North Carolina itinerary.
What to do in North Carolina's European-style Bethania
There's no getting around it: Bethania is tiny. At just 500 acres, it's easily walkable in a short visit. But that size and old-world feel are part of the charm. The town has multiple excellent walking paths and hiking trails that lead through the historic district and the surrounding countryside. The popular Orchard Trail is the best option for seeing most of the historic homes in the town, while the Graveyard Trail leads to a colonial-era road that links the now ruined Moravian settlement of Bethabara with Bethania. For a quieter, nature-focused wander, try the Black Bottom Walnut Trail. Swing by the visitor center before leaving to grab a map and some info on the things you'll see along the way.
Within the town itself, you'll find plenty of examples of Moravian architecture. Most of the buildings are still inhabited, but the Wolff-Moser House, built around 1799 and restored in 2007, is open for tours. The house and adjacent visitor center are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday — something to consider if you're planning a weekend trip. Alpha Chapel, currently used as the town's meeting hall, is another notable building that was constructed in 1895.
Of course, nearby Winston-Salem, of which Bethania is a suburb, boasts its own Moravian history, too. An immediate highlight is Winkler Bakery, the oldest continually operating bakery in America. Established in 1799 for the local Moravian community, it was bought over in 1805 and operated by the same family until 1926. It still uses the same style of wood oven as it would have 200 years ago.
How to plan a trip to Bethania
Bethania is located within Winston-Salem's city limits, so in many ways, it's easiest to use the greater city as a basis for any travel. While the city does have its own airport, it's primarily a commercial-use hub and won't be much use for leisure travelers. Raleigh-Durham International and Charlotte Douglas International are both between 90 minutes and two hours away by car, offering regular access from virtually every corner of the country. If Winston-Salem isn't your place, try swinging north to stay in one of North Carolina's best small towns, Mount Airy, to check out some Hollywood history.
While there are bus links in Winston-Salem, it's far easier to book an Uber, rent a car, or call a taxi. It's only a 20-minute drive to Bethania from downtown, as opposed to a multi-transfer bus route that could take well over an hour. A walk from Winston-Salem's Old Town — the Moravian part — to Bethania is only 30 minutes.
You won't find any accommodation or restaurants in Bethania itself, but Winston-Salem is full of strong options. Its restaurant scene, in particular, is becoming something of a force in North Carolina. Its hotel selection is surprisingly eclectic, offering a range of modern options and unique historic properties that lean into the downtown area's Art Deco style. Wherever you choose to stay or eat, Bethania will offer a unique look into the little-known history of the Moravians in North Carolina.