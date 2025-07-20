Situated Near Winston-Salem Is North Carolina's Historic Town With European Village Vibes

North Carolina has a little bit of everything. City-lovers can enjoy the fast-growing urban swell of Charlotte, beach bums can swarm to Wilmington's sandy shores, and the outdoorsy among us can revel in Asheville's art and brewing scene after a good hike (or head to this artsy mountain town with Asheville vibes but none of the crowds instead). What you might not anticipate are the state's unique Central European ties and the 250-year-old history its lesser-known towns hide. Bethania, on the outskirts of Winston-Salem, is one of those places, echoing a European village with its architecture and town planning.

Bethania (and Winston-Salem) traces its roots to early protestant settlers from what is now the eastern Czech Republic. The Moravians, as they were called, planned six settlements in what is now Forsyth County, North Carolina, with only Bethania and Winston-Salem remaining. While the latter has grown in size to become one of the state's larger cities, Bethania has remained small with a population of just 362.

Small doesn't mean it's any less important. Despite its size, in 2001 the settlement earned the title of National Historic Landmark. As one of the United States' few remaining examples of Germanic linear villages — a type of agricultural-centered town planning dating back to the Middle Ages — it makes for a unique detour on any North Carolina itinerary.