Rick Steves Says The Best Cheap Meal In Europe Is Hiding In A Spot Most Tourists Walk Right Past
European vacations are dream getaways with many bucket list destinations. Unfortunately, they're not getting any cheaper. While flights to Europe from America might cost less in general this summer, the poorly-performing US dollar ($1 gets you about €0.86 at the time of writing, versus €0.97 in February) means that your savings won't stretch as far. Fortunately, Rick Steves is back to offer some valuable advice. Specifically, on how to eat for less without sacrificing those sought-after local vibes. Having already revealed the best places to eat while on a shoestring budget in Europe, Steves is now highlighting his favorite spot to find the best cheap meals — and the answer may surprise you.
If you're counting your euros while abroad, the travel pro recommends making a beeline for university campuses and grabbing a meal at one of the cafeterias. Can you expect anything less from a man who prioritizes authentic, local experiences over touristic sights? In fact, Steves lists university cafeterias as one of the most inexpensive places to eat in Europe per his blog, highlighting that they're often filled with young locals who are open to a chat if only to practice their English. The best part is you can tuck into some of the city's culinary staples while enjoying more affordable prices.
For example, in Slovakia you can get a filling and authentic meal of chicken schnitzel, mashed potatoes, and slaw for around €4 (around $4.60) at a university cafeteria. Campus France, meanwhile, which operates around 450 university restaurants around the country, serves three-course meals for only €3.30 (roughly $3.80). Unfortunately, you'll have to show your student card or know someone with one to eat there. Germany, meanwhile, has Mensa cafeterias at its universities where anyone can enjoy hearty meals at budget-friendly prices.
Other cheap cafeterias in Europe
Not every country has cheap university cafeterias. If you're hopping over to England while in Europe, for example, you may want to avoid campus cafes altogether. The food there isn't always cheaper, and it doesn't have the best reputation for taste either. However, supermarket cafes — such as those at a big Tesco or at Sainsbury's — often have cheap options for breakfast and lunch called a "Meal Deal". These range from £5.50 (about $7.35) to £8 ($10.70) for breakfast and hover around £5 ($6.70) for a main, drink, and snack at lunchtime.
It's not only universities in Europe that have affordable dining options, though. Self-service cafeterias are also known for their low prices. These are often found in department stores, such as Ikea, in bigger cities. You might chance a salad bar or some local cuisine at one, where you can fill your plate and check out for a decent price. Beyond that, city halls, churches, and hospitals sometimes also have affiliated on-site cafeterias that are open to the public. Similar to universities, churches and city halls are also good spots to meet fellow travelers or locals.
Rick Steves is full of budget-friendly travel wisdom and advice, including go-to strategies for cheaper hotel stays in Europe. However, he isn't just trying to save you money with this particular cafeteria tip — he's also guiding you toward a social environment where you can better immerse yourself in local life. Unfortunately, though, if you're traveling during summer holidays, you likely won't find any university cafes open. Not to worry, you can just do as the locals do and hit up one of these cheap destinations for a Europe beach vacation instead.