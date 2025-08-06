Rick Steves Says The Best Cheap Meal In Europe Is Hiding In A Spot Most Tourists Walk Right Past

European vacations are dream getaways with many bucket list destinations. Unfortunately, they're not getting any cheaper. While flights to Europe from America might cost less in general this summer, the poorly-performing US dollar ($1 gets you about €0.86 at the time of writing, versus €0.97 in February) means that your savings won't stretch as far. Fortunately, Rick Steves is back to offer some valuable advice. Specifically, on how to eat for less without sacrificing those sought-after local vibes. Having already revealed the best places to eat while on a shoestring budget in Europe, Steves is now highlighting his favorite spot to find the best cheap meals — and the answer may surprise you.

If you're counting your euros while abroad, the travel pro recommends making a beeline for university campuses and grabbing a meal at one of the cafeterias. Can you expect anything less from a man who prioritizes authentic, local experiences over touristic sights? In fact, Steves lists university cafeterias as one of the most inexpensive places to eat in Europe per his blog, highlighting that they're often filled with young locals who are open to a chat if only to practice their English. The best part is you can tuck into some of the city's culinary staples while enjoying more affordable prices.

For example, in Slovakia you can get a filling and authentic meal of chicken schnitzel, mashed potatoes, and slaw for around €4 (around $4.60) at a university cafeteria. Campus France, meanwhile, which operates around 450 university restaurants around the country, serves three-course meals for only €3.30 (roughly $3.80). Unfortunately, you'll have to show your student card or know someone with one to eat there. Germany, meanwhile, has Mensa cafeterias at its universities where anyone can enjoy hearty meals at budget-friendly prices.