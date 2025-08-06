This Breathtaking Country's Work-Life Balance Ranked The Best In The World Is Completely Unmatched

Research consistently indicates that work-life balance is critical to our mental health, reducing stress, and preventing burnout. Several factors are used to calculate a country's work-life balance score, and New Zealand checks all the boxes to take the top ranking. This South Pacific island nation, well-known for its jaw-dropping landscapes, year-round hiking, and much-loved sheep population, is the perfect destination for your reset.

New Zealand culture emphasizes an active and outdoor lifestyle, easily supported by the endless opportunities for adrenaline, adventure, and a serene connection with nature. It's one of the safest places in the world with one of the highest air quality indexes, so come prepared to fulfill your outdoor adventure dreams. Both the North and South islands have lively cities nestled amid cinema-worthy scenery, and the well-maintained roads make it easy to navigate for visiting licensed drivers (though you'll need to adjust to driving on the left side of the road!).

New Zealanders' diets prioritize local ingredients, with a strong emphasis on farm-to-table dining. The vibrant and popular farmers' market scene makes it easy to sneak more fruits and vegetables into your vacation meals. Many farms offer opportunities to pick your own fruit, a fun and rewarding experience for travelers of all ages. Oenophiles should be sure to include the classic New Zealand wine trail on their itinerary and sample some of the world's top award-winning and sustainable wines.