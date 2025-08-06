This Breathtaking Country's Work-Life Balance Ranked The Best In The World Is Completely Unmatched
Research consistently indicates that work-life balance is critical to our mental health, reducing stress, and preventing burnout. Several factors are used to calculate a country's work-life balance score, and New Zealand checks all the boxes to take the top ranking. This South Pacific island nation, well-known for its jaw-dropping landscapes, year-round hiking, and much-loved sheep population, is the perfect destination for your reset.
New Zealand culture emphasizes an active and outdoor lifestyle, easily supported by the endless opportunities for adrenaline, adventure, and a serene connection with nature. It's one of the safest places in the world with one of the highest air quality indexes, so come prepared to fulfill your outdoor adventure dreams. Both the North and South islands have lively cities nestled amid cinema-worthy scenery, and the well-maintained roads make it easy to navigate for visiting licensed drivers (though you'll need to adjust to driving on the left side of the road!).
New Zealanders' diets prioritize local ingredients, with a strong emphasis on farm-to-table dining. The vibrant and popular farmers' market scene makes it easy to sneak more fruits and vegetables into your vacation meals. Many farms offer opportunities to pick your own fruit, a fun and rewarding experience for travelers of all ages. Oenophiles should be sure to include the classic New Zealand wine trail on their itinerary and sample some of the world's top award-winning and sustainable wines.
Balance in the North and South
New Zealand is primarily made up of two main islands, the North and South Islands, with just over half the population living in the North. More than 60% of American visitors spend their time on the North Island, likely because the largest city, Auckland, is located in the North. Consequently, the majority of international flights arrive at Auckland International Airport. However, both islands are rich with opportunities for visitors to recharge.
Rivaling other nature trails full of unique landscapes, the North Island includes notable hikes through stunning volcanic scenery, panoramic black-sand coastlines, and native alpine forests. Soak in the restorative geothermal hot springs of Rotorua, and watch one of nature's greatest shows in the subterranean caves of Waitomo with millions of resident glowworms. Be inspired by the delicate carving skills of generations of Māori master craftsmen, on display at multiple museums across the island, or immerse yourself in a full cultural welcome with a traditional hāngī dinner and Haka at Te Puia.
On the South Island, the scene-stealers are the glaciers snuggled between snow-capped mountains and the dramatic granite peaks of the World Heritage site, Fiordland National Park. A visit to the area around Marlborough would not be complete without a wine tour, an area rich with varietals. Stop for a visit with some of the island's resident penguin colonies, and thanks to minimal light pollution, you may get to take in the colorful spectacle of the aurora australis, or southern lights.