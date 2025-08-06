California's Most Underrated National Park Is A Volcano Gem Blending Lake Views And Renowned Fishing And Hiking
For outdoor exploration in stunning national parks, California is the land of plenty. From the towering trees of Sequoia National Park, to the undulating, Mars-like landscapes of Death Valley, there's a national park in the Golden State to suit all tastes. When it comes to pristine mountain lakes and the dramatic slopes of steaming volcanoes, there's no place like Lassen Volcanic National Park. A sprawling area of pristine wilderness surrounding Lassen Peak, a jagged volcanic dome, this national park is excellent for vigorous nature treks and fishing amidst breathtaking scenery.
Spread along the eastern edge of northern California, the national park forms the southern tip of the Cascade Range, and has seen volcanic activity for the past three million years. Lassen Peak and Cinder Cone are the two most prominent volcanoes dominating the landscape. Lassen Volcanic National Park is about a three-hour drive from both Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe, the latter of which is a lakeside paradise with secret trails and bluebird skies worth your time. Its slightly remote location means Lassen gets less attention compared to other California parks like Yosemite, so you can explore in peace.
Despite its last eruption a hundred years ago, Lassen Peak is still considered an active volcano, and no one can say for sure when it might erupt again. However, the national park still bubbles with volcanic activity right under the surface, from boiling springs and fumaroles belching steam like an angry dragon to simmering mud pots heated by underground magma. The glistening alpine lakes are teeming with wildlife, and Manzanita Lake in particular is renowned for fly fishing. Or you can hike the scenic trails that loop between wildflower meadows and sweeping volcanic mounds.
Outdoor activities in Lassen Volcanic National Park
For one of the park's most breathtaking hikes, don't miss the Lassen Peak Trail. Though rather demanding due to steepness and high altitude, this trail ascends to the summit of Lassen Peak, offering panoramic vistas of the national park landscape below. The trailhead starts at Lassen Peak parking lot, traversing slopes forested with hemlock and pines before descending into the volcanic crater, where you can explore the remains of past eruptions.
On the other side of the park, another fantastic hike is the Cinder Cone Trail, which takes you to the peak of Cinder Cone volcano's sandy slopes. As you ascend the slopes, gaze out at the Painted Dunes below, undulating mounds of reddish rock mottling the landscape, which are the remains of ancient lava flows. The trailhead begins near Butte Lake and, while the volcanic cinders make the trek a little challenging, the dramatic views of the forested mountain ridges rising up beyond the lake below are worth it.
Butte Lake is also popular with anglers, as the waters are well stocked with rainbow trout. Relax along the shore after hiking Cinder Cone, or frolic in the refreshing water. Manzanita Lake, about an hour's drive within the park, is another popular spot for fishing (catch and release only), and the lake's high elevation also means you'll get spectacular views of Lassen Peak towering above and reflected across the glassy water. There's also a loop trail around Manzanita Lake, perfect for a leisurely walk after a day of angling. Keep an eye out for songbirds, squirrels, and black-tailed deer on the trail, and a picnic area that offers a rest stop with a clear view of the lake.
Planning a trip to Lassen Volcanic National Park
There are eight different campgrounds within Lassen Volcanic National Park, meaning you can spend the night amidst untouched nature. While the summer months up until autumn are the best time to visit for outdoor activities, make sure to check park conditions before planning a visit, as Lassen can see heavy snowfall as early as September, leading to campground closures. If you're fishing or hiking at Manzanita Lake, the nearby campground is perfect for an overnight stay. The campground includes spaces for tents and vehicle campers, while rustic cabins are also available. Butte Lake Campground is another option, though with fewer facilities due to its remote location. Be aware that all campgrounds (except those at Juniper Lake) require reservations.
If you prefer the comforts of a hotel, then head over to Redding, the nearest city to the national park, about a 50-minute drive away. Here you'll find chain favorites like Holiday Inn and Best Western, along with plenty of smaller boutique hotels. Try the elegant Oxford Suites, highly rated on Tripadvisor. Rooms here are spacious and comfortably furnished in muted, earthy palettes. There's also an outdoor pool, and an on-site restaurant to enjoy your complimentary breakfast.
Another fun option is the Americana Modern Hotel, conveniently situated near the main expressway heading to the national park. Guest rooms are decorated with stylish touches, and top Tripadvisor reviews mention excellent service and comfortable beds. You could also try the Thunderbird Lodge just down the street. Room options include pool view or mountain view, plus complimentary breakfast. The hotel is also conveniently located near several restaurants. Whether you're visiting for the volcano views, lake fishing, or scenic hikes, a trip to this underrated national park is bound to be memorable.