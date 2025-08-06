California's Most Underrated National Park Is A Volcano Gem Blending Lake Views And Renowned Fishing And Hiking

For outdoor exploration in stunning national parks, California is the land of plenty. From the towering trees of Sequoia National Park, to the undulating, Mars-like landscapes of Death Valley, there's a national park in the Golden State to suit all tastes. When it comes to pristine mountain lakes and the dramatic slopes of steaming volcanoes, there's no place like Lassen Volcanic National Park. A sprawling area of pristine wilderness surrounding Lassen Peak, a jagged volcanic dome, this national park is excellent for vigorous nature treks and fishing amidst breathtaking scenery.

Spread along the eastern edge of northern California, the national park forms the southern tip of the Cascade Range, and has seen volcanic activity for the past three million years. Lassen Peak and Cinder Cone are the two most prominent volcanoes dominating the landscape. Lassen Volcanic National Park is about a three-hour drive from both Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe, the latter of which is a lakeside paradise with secret trails and bluebird skies worth your time. Its slightly remote location means Lassen gets less attention compared to other California parks like Yosemite, so you can explore in peace.

Despite its last eruption a hundred years ago, Lassen Peak is still considered an active volcano, and no one can say for sure when it might erupt again. However, the national park still bubbles with volcanic activity right under the surface, from boiling springs and fumaroles belching steam like an angry dragon to simmering mud pots heated by underground magma. The glistening alpine lakes are teeming with wildlife, and Manzanita Lake in particular is renowned for fly fishing. Or you can hike the scenic trails that loop between wildflower meadows and sweeping volcanic mounds.