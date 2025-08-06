Mexico's Caribbean Coast Boasts This Walkable, Wildly Underrated Island To Escape Summer Crowds

Isla Holbox may feel like a secluded paradise, but it's still easily reachable. If flying in, you'll most likely fly into Cancun. Although Holbox does have a small airport, only private planes use it, with prices for one-way trips costing around $600 through companies like Cancun Airplane Tours. Instead, take a three-and-a-half-hour bus or minivan ride from Cancun to Chiquila, which starts at $18. You can also make the two-hour drive or rely on buses that operate from other cities in Mexico, like Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, to Chiquila. From Chiquila, you'll then take a quick, 15-minute ferry ride to the island. Ferries leave every 30 minutes.

You'll find plenty of accommodation options in Holbox, but if you want to wake up to the sounds of the ocean, opt for a stay at Holbox Dream Beach Front Hotel. The 4-star Caribbean-style hotel has two different swimming pools, a bar and restaurant, breakfast included, and even a private beach. If you ask us, there's no better way to escape the summer crowds. During the dry season, from November to February, the weather will be the best — the rainy season runs from May to November, and Holbox can get very hot and humid during this time, with risks of tropical storms.

Keep in mind that with heavy rain, Holbox's sandy roads can easily flood. However, if you'd like to see Holbox's incredible bioluminescence, you'll want to visit around this time, as they are most visible during July or August. Regardless of when you visit, Holbox is the perfect beach escape. For another gorgeous island getaway close to Cancún, Isla Holbox is perfectly paired with some time in Isla Mujeres.