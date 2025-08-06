Mexico's Caribbean Coast Boasts This Walkable, Wildly Underrated Island To Escape Summer Crowds
If you've had the pleasure of traveling to destinations across Mexico in the past couple of decades, you've likely noticed that many have gone from "best-kept secrets" to overcrowded tourist hotspots. But don't worry, that doesn't mean that a relaxing, crowd-free vacation in Mexico is impossible. While Visit Mexico reported that nearly 10 million international visitors went to Cancun last year alone, just up the north coast of the Yucatán Peninsula lies an under-the-radar island that's laid-back, more local, and remarkably free of crowds.
Across Isla Holbox, a 26-mile-long stretch of paradise, you won't see any paved roads or even cars for that matter. In fact, you should plan to get around mostly on foot — if you need a ride at any point, just hop on a golf cart. "You can basically walk the length of the island on the beach," said one Redditor in r/IslaMujeres. As part of the Yum Balam Nature Preserve, Holbox is fairly undeveloped, with protection of its wildlife and local character front and center. With dreamy beaches and endless adventure and relaxation, Holbox is undoubtedly one of the most underrated islands in Mexico.
Holbox is one of Mexico's best beach destinations
With its relaxed charm and clear, turquoise water, it's all too easy to just spend your entire time here lounging on Holbox's powdery, white sand. If you're looking for a bit more action, head to Playa Holbox, where you'll find beach bars and shops stretched along the shoreline. For some more peace, head for the serene and secluded Playa Punta Cocos. "We walked through shallow waters across the lagoon to the beach bar reminiscent of something out of a movie," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
While the waters off Holbox can be prime for sharks between May and September, it's not one of the most dangerous shark-infested beaches. That's because it's whale shark season in Holbox. Swimming with these docile marine animals is a truly unforgettable experience. To explore more of the island's incredible nature, hop on a boat tour, which will lead you to the area's gorgeous cenotes, pristine sandbars, and wildlife.
Biking around the island and stand-up paddleboarding are also popular activities here, as is partaking in some local seafood (lobster pizza is a Holbox specialty) and exploring the town. You'll find a vibrant, artsy atmosphere throughout Holbox, so spend some time walking around, stumbling upon the number of colorful murals sprinkled around town, and enjoying a diverse array of eateries. Make sure you bring some cash for your trip — many businesses prefer it, and ATMs on the island are unreliable.
How to visit Holbox Island
Isla Holbox may feel like a secluded paradise, but it's still easily reachable. If flying in, you'll most likely fly into Cancun. Although Holbox does have a small airport, only private planes use it, with prices for one-way trips costing around $600 through companies like Cancun Airplane Tours. Instead, take a three-and-a-half-hour bus or minivan ride from Cancun to Chiquila, which starts at $18. You can also make the two-hour drive or rely on buses that operate from other cities in Mexico, like Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, to Chiquila. From Chiquila, you'll then take a quick, 15-minute ferry ride to the island. Ferries leave every 30 minutes.
You'll find plenty of accommodation options in Holbox, but if you want to wake up to the sounds of the ocean, opt for a stay at Holbox Dream Beach Front Hotel. The 4-star Caribbean-style hotel has two different swimming pools, a bar and restaurant, breakfast included, and even a private beach. If you ask us, there's no better way to escape the summer crowds. During the dry season, from November to February, the weather will be the best — the rainy season runs from May to November, and Holbox can get very hot and humid during this time, with risks of tropical storms.
Keep in mind that with heavy rain, Holbox's sandy roads can easily flood. However, if you'd like to see Holbox's incredible bioluminescence, you'll want to visit around this time, as they are most visible during July or August. Regardless of when you visit, Holbox is the perfect beach escape. For another gorgeous island getaway close to Cancún, Isla Holbox is perfectly paired with some time in Isla Mujeres.