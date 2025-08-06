South Carolina's Underrated National Forest Is A Wonderland Of Trails, Paddling, And Coastal Ecosystems

From easy hikes to challenging routes, there are many trails to choose from in the vast expanse of the national forest. One of the most popular trails is the Sewee Shell Mound Interpretive Trailthat takes you through three plant communities, including the 4,000-year-old shell mound. It's considered an easy trek and takes about 20 minutes to finish the loop.

Another popular trail is the Palmetto Trail. There are different passages for this trail, with the Awendaw Passage being a shorter trail at 9.5 miles that connects to the much longer 47-mile Swamp Fox Passage. The shorter Awendaw Passage is an out-and-back trail and is the last part of the Palmetto Trail. It takes a scenic route and can be done in under three hours of hiking.

There's another easy trail that will guide you through some historic stops, offer up some scenic views, and provide lots of opportunities for wildlife watching. Head to I'on Swamp Interpretive Trail, a 1.9-mile loop trail that only takes about 30 minutes to do. You'll see historic embankments and ditches that were used for making rice, and as the name suggests, you'll pass through swamps and wetlands, and maybe even see an alligator pass by. For more challenging hikes, consider the Jericho Horse Trail at 17.9 miles and the Swamp Fox Passage at the Palmetto Trail.