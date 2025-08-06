This Once-Industrial Munich Neighborhood Buzzes With German Beer Tents, Coffee Shops, And Art Galleries

On the west side of Munich, the world's most walkable city, you find Schwanthalerhöhe, a dynamic district that has traded its industrial past for a creative present. Formerly known as the city's industrial engine, Schwanthalerhöhe — also called Westend by locals — now brims with art studios, vintage breweries, and stylish coffee houses. Once a gritty hub of factories, this area has been transforming since the 1980s, as old industrial buildings were restored or replaced with parks, modern homes, and multicultural hot spots. Today, the neighborhood's lively streets invite you to explore its preserved beer heritage, indulge in German coffee culture, and discover art-filled alleys thriving with creative energy.

Schwanthalerhöhe is conveniently situated between Munich's city center and the Oktoberfest grounds. Here, locals and visitors gather at legendary neighborhood venues like Augustiner Bräustuben. This iconic brewery offers an authentic local experience in a historic beer hall. For coffee connoisseurs, Schwanthalerhöhe is just as exciting, with artisanal cafes serving up handcrafted beverages from ethically-sourced beans. Another beloved Westend pastime is browsing street art, chic German shops, and treasured art galleries.

Schwanthalerhöhe is easy to get to by public transit from München Hauptbahnhof, Munich's Central Station. It's also a 30-minute drive from Munich International Airport (MUC), but may be slightly longer with traffic. Let's discover the hidden magic of Schwanthalerhöhe and why it belongs on your Munich itinerary.