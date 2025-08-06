Mississippi's Quaint Town Is Packed With Antebellum Charm, Classic American Eats, And Historic Churches

Sometimes called the Magnolia State for its abundance of flowering trees, Mississippi is a fantastically overlooked destination. Many don't know that the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley, was born here (in Tupelo, an underrated city with small-town American charm). The hills and valleys of the countryside are etched with poignant Civil War battlefields waiting to be explored. And, not far from the Louisiana border, only an hour's drive from Baton Rouge, you'll find Woodville — one of Mississippi's oldest towns. Spread across the rolling meadowlands of Wilkinson County, this delightful town is brimming with timeless Southern architecture, friendly locals, and a good meal with a side of classic Americana charm.

Founded in the early 1800s, Woodville developed from the cotton and timber industries, attracting wealthy merchants and railroads. Jefferson Davis, the only president of the Confederate States, spent his childhood here, and famed naturalist John James Audubon discovered exotic birds in its lush woodlands. Woodville also sits along the iconic Route 61, considered one of the most scenic road trips in the country, which shaped the formation of American music and influenced the works of local musicians like composer William Grant Still and saxophonist Lester "Press" Young. This rich heritage can still be felt in the atmosphere today.

The town's historic district — which includes remnants of the original 19th-century village — is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Stroll the shaded streets to admire the preserved Federalist and antebellum architecture, including historic churches and the county courthouse. Outdoor enthusiasts can bask in the pastoral landscapes and serene lakes nearby. And, just 40 minutes north along Route 61, is Natchez, the oldest city on the Mississippi River where you can spend the day touring museums and mansions before returning to spend the night in Woodville.