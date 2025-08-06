The Unique International Airport Where You Can Play 18 Holes Of Golf Between Runways
There are plenty of weird and wonderful golf courses across the world, from Uummannaq in Greenland, where frostbitten fingers and wandering polar bears are as common as wayward drives, to the baking-hot Coober Pedy Opal Fields in Australia, an extreme, desert golf course where the fairways are made of compacted white sand and the greens are a mix of quarry dust and leftover oil. But in terms of courses that defy the underlying principles of golf — quietude, serenity, calmness, concentration — nothing matches Kantarat Golf Course, located in the world's most visited city in 2024, Bangkok.
Nestled between two major runways at Don Mueang International Airport, the narrow, 18-hole course is 6,366 yards in length, which is only slightly below the average for a par 72. It was built as a recreational facility by the Royal Thai Air Force in 1952, at which point it was only the second course in Thailand. This suggests extreme exclusivity, but Kantarat is, in fact, a public course and has been applauded for the affordability of its green fees.
A round of golf here will cost you a reported 320 Thai baht (about $10) on weekdays and 620 Thai baht (roughly $18) on weekends, which is a far cry from the prices in golf-mad countries like the U.S., where it's common to find courses charging hundreds of dollars for 18 holes and where the average green fee for a public course is closer to $40. So if you don't mind a bit of background noise when hitting your tee shot — Don Mueang International Airport can manage up to 55 flights per hour (and jet engines are not known for their subtlety) — then this course is a noteworthy option for budget-conscious golfers who want to push the boundaries of what's normal.
What it's like to play Kantarat Golf Course
Noise won't be the only thing to contend with here. Usually when a golfer shouts "fore" on the course, it's a warning that an errant ball might hurtle their way. But at Kantarat, where you could be teeing off within 20 yards of an outbound passenger jet, hitting a plane is a distinct possibility.
There are also no walls or fences between the course and the runways, so you're required to use a golf cart and bring a caddie with you for security reasons. You'll also have to pass through a scanner before teeing off, and the course has a "red light" system in place to stop play when planes are landing. Despite all of the eccentricities involved at Kantarat, Tripadvisor and Google reviews of the course are mostly great, focusing on the uniqueness of the experience.
Unique is the operative word here — you could even argue this belongs on a list of the most unique travel experiences on earth — because Kantarat is the only golf course of its kind in the world. However, it may not be around for much longer: The Royal Thai Air Force is set to sell the golf course to a state-owned outfit that manages Thailand's major airports, which is likely to use the land to grow the size of Don Mueang. This news came out concurrently with rumors that the course is only open to Thai residents, so unfortunately, opportunities to play this course between now and the official sale may be few and far between. It's worth bearing in mind, though, that this is subject to change, so if you find yourself in the area, check with officials at the airport for the most up-to-date info.