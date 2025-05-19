11 Of The Most Unique Travel Experiences On Earth, According To Reddit

Luxury takes on a frozen form when you book an evening at the Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden. The fleeting architecture of this mesmerizing accommodation is crafted out of ice and snow. While that is incredible on its own, the thing that really makes a stay at Icehotel like nothing else is that each room is rebuilt as something new every winter by the hands of international artists using ice from the nearby Torne River.

It is pretty much a temporary, fully sleep-able glacial art piece that melts away in the spring and is meticulously handcrafted again the following year. And this isn't some new-age thing that just hit the scene recently; it's been a tradition since 1989. Beyond the fact that you're snoozing in the most upscale igloo known to humanity, Icehotel is also one of the best hotels around the world to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights or participate in other sorts of unique cold-weather fun like ice plunges, snowmobiling, and dog-sledding.

Even though sleeping in a literal ice box might not sound enticing at first, former visitors have claimed that it's actually a very pleasant experience. One Reddit user in r/pics described it by saying, "I stayed there last year. Literally the best sleep of my entire life. It was like I was in stasis." Another former guest attested to the quality of the amenities by writing in r/pics, "One night we did the chefs table in the kitchen and it was amazing. We also did dog sledding one morning and it was great as well. I'd highly suggest going there at least once if you can do it. It's very remote and the northern lights are bucket list worthy."