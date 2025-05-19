11 Of The Most Unique Travel Experiences On Earth, According To Reddit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Travel bucket lists tend to be laden with famous attractions that any random person on the street will recognize by name. You know the ones: visiting the Eiffel Tower in Paris, taking in exceptional views of Rome's Colosseum, or even strolling along a piece of living history like the Great Wall of China. But what about those one-of-a-kind travel activities that almost nobody has ever heard of before, let alone scrawled on their to-do list yet?
Intrigued by the possibility of finding experiences around the world that are unlike anything else, the stuff that is completely once in a lifetime? To dig up only the most unique attractions and excursions out there, you need look no further than the opinions and insights of the intrepid souls on Reddit who have actually encountered them firsthand. If you're the type of traveler who perks up at the mere mention of a novel international adventure, get your pen ready. You're about to have a few things to write down.
1. Sleep in room made of ice in Sweden
Luxury takes on a frozen form when you book an evening at the Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden. The fleeting architecture of this mesmerizing accommodation is crafted out of ice and snow. While that is incredible on its own, the thing that really makes a stay at Icehotel like nothing else is that each room is rebuilt as something new every winter by the hands of international artists using ice from the nearby Torne River.
It is pretty much a temporary, fully sleep-able glacial art piece that melts away in the spring and is meticulously handcrafted again the following year. And this isn't some new-age thing that just hit the scene recently; it's been a tradition since 1989. Beyond the fact that you're snoozing in the most upscale igloo known to humanity, Icehotel is also one of the best hotels around the world to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights or participate in other sorts of unique cold-weather fun like ice plunges, snowmobiling, and dog-sledding.
Even though sleeping in a literal ice box might not sound enticing at first, former visitors have claimed that it's actually a very pleasant experience. One Reddit user in r/pics described it by saying, "I stayed there last year. Literally the best sleep of my entire life. It was like I was in stasis." Another former guest attested to the quality of the amenities by writing in r/pics, "One night we did the chefs table in the kitchen and it was amazing. We also did dog sledding one morning and it was great as well. I'd highly suggest going there at least once if you can do it. It's very remote and the northern lights are bucket list worthy."
2. Watch millions of butterflies migrate in Mexico
Spotting a single butterfly gliding through the air can feel like a magical greeting from nature, but imagine seeing millions in flight all at once. It's possible to experience this organically when you visit a Mexican nature preserve called Mariposa Monarca. This can be a great day trip from Mexico City if you're visiting during butterfly season from October to March since it's only around two hours away. In these months, heaps of monarch butterflies travel from Canada and through the United States to hang out at the reserve area in Mexico, where they take a long-deserved break and breed until spring.
Mariposa Monarca has a strict set of rules, including being as quiet as possible and only entering for a maximum of 18 minutes to limit crowds. Additionally, you must be accompanied by a trained guide the whole time. Despite the precautions, former visitors were amazed by the phenomenon. As an individual in r/collapse said, "The 'get there and experience it while you can' would be the monarch butterfly reserve in Michoacán, Mexico. To see masses of butterflies so large that they bend branches...the noise when they take flight...it's just incredible."
It's important to note that the reserve is located in Michoacán state, which is designated with a "Do Not Travel" advisory by the U.S. Department of State because it has a higher rate of crime and kidnapping. While that sounds off-putting, it may still be possible to visit safely by exercising more caution. One person in r/Michoacan shared, "I went to the area for work last year. Not around any touristy areas and felt safe the whole time. I was told to avoid being out driving at night though." Even so, make sure to thoroughly research the potential risks of visiting Mariposa Monarca before committing to the trip.
3. Venture inside a volcano in Iceland
Why settle for witnessing a volcano from a distance when you can crawl inside the guts of one? As intense as this sounds, tourists are welcome to do so on a guided tour with Viator to the interior of the dormant Thrihnukagigur Volcano in Iceland. This is the only lava chamber on the planet that you can actually visit yourself.
Don't worry: It's been 4,500 years since Thrihnukagigur last erupted, and it is considered quite safe. Reaching the volcano's entrance requires a 2-mile hike through the lava fields before you strap up and take an open cable elevator 700 feet deep into the crater. Even though this Icelandic trail is recognized as one of the best hikes in Europe, it can definitely get intense and is ideal for semi-experienced trekkers.
One participant in r/Volcanoes advised, "That hike .... oh man... when I did it we had sun, snow, rain, sleet, hail and then it would be windy. lol. Some love the hike out to the cone, some hate it. It was so much fun." Another person responded to the Reddit thread saying that a highlight of their Thrihnukagigur Volcano tour was eating the homemade lamb soup after the trek and getting to meet a friendly Arctic fox along the way. Anyone with an adventurous spirit and the urge to behold parts of the earth few others ever see will likely end up loving this one.
4. Stay in a transparent capsule built into the side of a cliff in Peru
Take waking up to a stunning view to the next level by spending the night in a translucent pod built right into the side of a mountain. The creator of Skylodge Adventure Suites made this experience possible back in 2013 when he decided to take advantage of Peru's gorgeous Sacred Valley landscape and upgrade the capsule hotel experience at the same time. Visitors must hike and climb to their room, but they have the option of zip-lining back down for check-out. It may sound like it requires a lifetime climbing career, but travelers have attested that it's doable even for relative newbies.
One visitor wrote in a Tripadvisor review, "This was one of the coolest experiences I've ever done. We did the climbing activity and stayed the night in the starlodge. Was unbelievable! Experience was so unique and service was fantastic. The guys running the experience were incredible." However, the unique, expansive views from these pods are so epic that it's one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the country, with prices starting at $1,550 per night.
5. Pay your respects in a church made of bones in Czechia
There are lots of truly breathtaking churches across Europe, yet the Sedlec Ossuary stands out among them all as one of the strangest. You see, this Czech chapel also goes by another name — the Church of Bones. You'd never know it from the seemingly ordinary exterior, but it is hiding an interior design that is made from the skeletons of approximately 40,000 people. Among these intricate bone furnishings is a family's coat of arms and even a chandelier.
Unlike many of the world's most unique experiences, the chance to enter Sedlec Ossuary is quite affordable, costing around $10 per ticket, depending on the current conversion rate. While the whole thing might come off as a bit morbid, travelers on Reddit enthusiastically recommend it as a special site. One individual in r/todayilearned said, "Beautiful place, even though some of the sections outside the ossuary were under repair. I recommend it for anyone visiting Czechia."
6. Take a boat ride through a cave illuminated by glowworms in New Zealand
Even with 10 days in New Zealand, there are only so many natural wonders you could fit into a trip. Out of all these potential adventures, one of the most unique experiences possible is taking a voyage through the Waitomo Glowworm Caves. These limestone caves were carved out by Mother Nature somewhere between 25 million to 34 million years ago.
In addition to the otherworldly rock formations throughout the space, the cave is home to a particular species of bright glowworms you can only find in New Zealand. These little guys cast a natural luminosity across the cavern that makes it a very memorable activity, especially for families traveling with young children. Few places offer the chance to observe such a mystical facet of the environment in action.
One person in r/newzealand reflected on their experience at Waitomo, explaining, "I did the glow worm caves with the boat ride. I really enjoyed it and loved the stillness of the boat ride – it was like looking up at the Milky way the amount of glow worms. I would def recommend once, and thereafter look out for the free caves."
7. Float above the Serengeti in a hot air balloon in Tanzania
Encountering animals that you learned about during childhood out in their natural habitat of the Serengeti National Park is an exceptional experience all on its own. It can cross over into the realm of being completely unique when you explore the terrain in a hot air balloon. This extraordinary mode of air travel takes off every day at 6 a.m. and gives you access to an aerial perspective above the esteemed African landscapes during sunrise. Along the way, it's possible to spot free-roaming zebras, elephants, hippos, and more as you soar overhead.
This top-notch activity does cost a pretty penny at around $550 a ticket with Viator, but then you remember that it is a Serengeti balloon safari at sunrise with breakfast. Considering the tour includes pick up from anywhere within two hours of the launch site, a glass of champagne after the journey, and an experience that will stick with you for the rest of your days, that doesn't seem like such a bad deal. It could be worth it for animal lovers who also want to take one of the world's best hot-air balloon rides.
Once you start reading the thoughts of other travelers who have done it themselves, the price tag feels even more reasonable. One traveler shared their thoughts in r/travel: "I did a hot air balloon ride in Tanzania over the Serengeti and it was so beautiful. Seeing the animals and the endless plains from that view is just breathtaking!" Another poster in the same Reddit thread exclaimed that her sunrise balloon ride was something she will always remember.
8. Wake up to giraffes poking their heads in your window in Kenya
Try to resist the urge to visit Kenya's Giraffe Manor at least once in your lifetime after hearing this recollection. A guest described their experience in r/BeAmazed, remarking, "It is wonderful and amazing. Giraffe manor Nairobi Kenya. You open your window at 6 a.m. and make kissy noises and a giraffe will come to your bedroom window. Every room has a silver bowl full of giraffe pellets you can feed them." That's right — the name of this accommodation is as literal as it could possibly be. This 12-acre property sits on a Nairobi forest that has families of welcoming giraffes who often poke their heads into the rooms for an extra special wake-up call.
The same Redditor went on to describe how the manor was "a magical place," and that they loved the afternoon tea time with sandwiches where you can offer the looming giraffes treats and they'll thank you with a kiss. Of course, this person wasn't the only one who adored their stay at this intriguing upscale hotel. Someone else said they were so impressed with Giraffe Manor that they're returning, writing in another subreddit, "It's a beautiful place with amazing accommodations and continual access to the giraffes and a small army of warthogs. You can feed them by hand and they will even take one from your mouth. You will never forget a stay at Giraffe Manor."
9. Hike to the cliffside Taktsang Palphug Monastery in Bhutan
Out of all the intricate and picturesque religious sites on the planet, Bhutan's Taktsang Palphug Monastery rises to the top as one of the most unconventional. Also known as Tiger's Nest, this monastery is engineered directly into a cliff face over 10,000 feet above sea level in the Paro Valley. Someone perfectly encapsulated its distinctiveness in r/ArchitecturalRevival, calling it "a great instance where architecture and nature are at perfect harmony with each other. Most new buildings could learn a thing or two from this."
Getting to see this beauty in person requires a certain degree of physical fitness because it can take up to five hours to complete the roundtrip hike without accounting for the time you'll spend at the actual monastery. According to one Redditor in r/bhutan, "It is a long hike and at an altitude that could affect someone sensitive to altitude sickness. Would recommend doing it on the day before you plan to leave or no sooner than your 3rd day. It is not difficult and you do not need any special hiking gear. Guides will have a walking stick for you." So, most healthy adults will be able to take it on.
10. Spend time with thousands of mummies in Italy
Being surrounded by the mummified remains of thousands of people would likely qualify as an oddity to most. Yet, this is exactly what you're signing up for with a visit to the Capuchin Catacombs of Palermo in Italy. It is the permanent resting place for an estimated 2,000 skeletons that have been preserved through embalming.
Capuchin Catacombs actually holds the biggest collection of mummies on the planet. It may come as a surprise that many former visitors considered their time at the historic site to be very emotional and meaningful. One traveler illustrated their perspective in a subreddit, writing, "When we first entered I couldn't help but fall silent, it's surreal to be down there surrounded by thousands of bodies. They are so close you could easily touch them (DO NOT, obviously) It's an incredible experience. The children's section is especially moving ... Please visit if you're ever in the position to do so, you will not regret it."
11. Feel like you're on faraway planet in Bolivia
If there is one place on Earth that can make you feel like you've somehow ended up on a foreign planet, it is Bolivia's Uyuni Salt Flats. The enormous area encompasses more than 4,000 square miles and can supposedly be spotted all the way from space. This topographical gem is by far one of the coolest places in the entire world and the most beloved attraction in the country.
Since the terrain goes very far, the salt flats appear ethereal or even reflective after a sprinkle during the rainy season from December to April. An individual in r/backpacking described their visit there by saying, "The salt flats themselves are 8m to 10m deep, or 18 to 30 feet. So the ground is not absorb the water very quickly, giving it this beautiful mirror affect. The total area of the salt flats is larger than the big island of Hawaii." There is something that feels very unreal about this destination despite being a natural anomaly. One user in r/BeAmazed aptly thought photos of the Uyuni Salt Flats were so beautiful that they looked like they could be AI (rest assured, they are not).
Methodology
This roundup of the most unique travel experiences in the world was constructed using a three-part process. First, we consulted lists of unique travel experiences published by other websites. After forming a lineup of potential activities, we utilized Reddit posts that were primarily less than two years old to gather insight and input from real travelers who have done these experiences themselves fairly recently to determine which ones were actually worth the hype. Once we discovered the most-loved and unique adventures experienced by Reddit users, we did further research to source any additional information that could be helpful to travelers wanting to participate in these activities.