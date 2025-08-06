This Warm-Weather Latin American Destination Was Crowned The World's Best City For Green Spaces

Called "the City of Eternal Spring" for its perfect weather, Medellín, Colombia, has shed its dangerous past to become a center of innovation, nightlife and culture. So much so that Time Out recently named this tropical urban paradise as the best city in the world for green spaces and access to nature, through a ranking based on a survey that measured how locals feel about their city's urban parks. An impressive 92% of people from Medellín said they were satisfied with its greenness. With an 88% satisfaction rate, Boston came out in second place. Meanwhile, Sydney and London tied for third place after earning a satisfaction score of 87%.

Anyone who's been to Medellín can attest that it deserves the honor. After all, the government has invested millions of dollars since 2016 to build 30 green corridors and over 120 parks around Colombia's second city. The project has planted hundreds of thousands of trees and millions of plants throughout this attractive urban center as a way to battle the harmful heat island effect, which causes temperatures in cities to rise rapidly.

In the almost 10 years since it was implemented, the initiative has reduced Medellín's temperature by 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and the green corridors have also created jobs, helped to improve air quality, and are calling back animal species that had previously left the metropolis. Better yet, greening up the city has made Medellín even more beautiful and a much more pleasant place to live in or visit.