This Warm-Weather Latin American Destination Was Crowned The World's Best City For Green Spaces
Called "the City of Eternal Spring" for its perfect weather, Medellín, Colombia, has shed its dangerous past to become a center of innovation, nightlife and culture. So much so that Time Out recently named this tropical urban paradise as the best city in the world for green spaces and access to nature, through a ranking based on a survey that measured how locals feel about their city's urban parks. An impressive 92% of people from Medellín said they were satisfied with its greenness. With an 88% satisfaction rate, Boston came out in second place. Meanwhile, Sydney and London tied for third place after earning a satisfaction score of 87%.
Anyone who's been to Medellín can attest that it deserves the honor. After all, the government has invested millions of dollars since 2016 to build 30 green corridors and over 120 parks around Colombia's second city. The project has planted hundreds of thousands of trees and millions of plants throughout this attractive urban center as a way to battle the harmful heat island effect, which causes temperatures in cities to rise rapidly.
In the almost 10 years since it was implemented, the initiative has reduced Medellín's temperature by 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and the green corridors have also created jobs, helped to improve air quality, and are calling back animal species that had previously left the metropolis. Better yet, greening up the city has made Medellín even more beautiful and a much more pleasant place to live in or visit.
Enjoying Medellín's green spaces
Medellín's green corridors have brought new life to several parts of Medellín, offering shade and fresh air. However, there are places in the city that feel like true green oases. In the city's core, the Botanical Garden of Medellín stands out above the rest. Covering 32 acres, the garden has over 2,000 trees representing different ecosystems, a large pond full of animals, a butterfly house, and other noteworthy attractions for visitors to explore. It's an ideal place to spend a half day, especially if you're traveling with kids. Alongside the garden, we also recommend planning a visit to El Castillo Museum and Gardens. Although the 1930s castle-like home is the main highlight, the surrounding grounds have various gardens built in different styles, as well as a native forest.
At the edge of town, you'll also find Parque Arví — a nature and archaeological reserve that spans 39,500 acres. The park has multiple hiking trails, including a pre-Hispanic stone path originally built around 1,500 years ago. Along with that, there are also trails for biking and horseback riding. Another similar escape that's still located within city limits is Cerro El Volador. Home to nearly 200 bird species, the peak offers 360-degree views over Medellín. Even better, both of these spots can be easily reached using public transit.
Finally, travelers willing to venture out a little further can do so with a day trip to the Ecological Reserve San Sebastián de la Castellana. Located about 50 minutes from the city, you'll be immersed within the Andes Mountains and have the chance to see small mountain felines, foxes, and even sloths.
Planning a green visit to Medellín
Medellín welcomes more than a million visitors each year, which means the city has great tourism infrastructure. Most of these visitors arrive by plane into José María Córdova International Airport, located roughly 40 minutes to an hour away from the city center. Travelers can take a bus directly from the airport into many of the destination's major areas. That said, if you're traveling in a big group, or care more about convenience than cutting costs, you can also hire a private driver or get an official taxi.
Once in the city, most tourists stay in either el Poblado or Laureles. El Poblado is known for its parks, shops, restaurants, and thriving nightlife. That said, its only downside is that you'll likely find many more tourists than locals while you're here. The quieter, but still interesting, Laureles is often the area of choice for many national tourists. Finally, keep in mind that, although the city center is close to lots of great attractions, it can get a little unsafe at night. As such, you're better off visiting the area during the daytime and staying elsewhere.
Besides enjoying Medellín's many green spaces and dancing the night away at a local bar, you'll also want to spend time at landmarks. One of these must-see spots is Plaza Botero. This square famously boasts 23 sculptures by Colombian artist Fernando Botero, born in Medellín, and also houses the unmissable Antioquia Museum. For a day trip that combines culture and nature, we suggest you head out to the ever-popular town of Guatapé, where you'll find colorful stucco-clad homes and an imposing neolithic rock surrounded by a stunning emerald lake.