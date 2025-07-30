American Airlines Just Cut International Connection Times In Half With This New U.S. Arrival Process

No one enjoys going through customs after deplaning a 10-hour flight. Even travel expert Rick Steves and his apprentice agree that passing through arrivals is the worst, most tedious part of any international trip. Reentering the United States can be especially time-consuming, with many passengers spending more time getting back into the country than they do entering a foreign one. That process just became a little easier for American Airlines passengers, who can now reduce their connection times on certain international flights.

For travelers whose home base requires a connecting flight through Texas, American Airlines has become the first U.S. carrier to allow passengers to skip a second security screening between flights if arriving from London. The airline is testing the new program through its hub at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, initially only with flights from London Heathrow Airport, with plans to expand. While the program currently applies only to flights from Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, it could benefit many travelers returning from the continent.

The new program is called One Stop Security (OSS) and is expected to shorten travel times and improve the chances of checked baggage arriving at its final destination. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are overseeing the pilot. Travelers arriving in Texas under this program won't have to clear customs or recheck their bags between the two U.S. flights. With any luck, passengers flying other airlines or arriving in other major U.S. cities will enjoy the same privilege soon.