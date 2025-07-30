American Airlines Just Cut International Connection Times In Half With This New U.S. Arrival Process
No one enjoys going through customs after deplaning a 10-hour flight. Even travel expert Rick Steves and his apprentice agree that passing through arrivals is the worst, most tedious part of any international trip. Reentering the United States can be especially time-consuming, with many passengers spending more time getting back into the country than they do entering a foreign one. That process just became a little easier for American Airlines passengers, who can now reduce their connection times on certain international flights.
For travelers whose home base requires a connecting flight through Texas, American Airlines has become the first U.S. carrier to allow passengers to skip a second security screening between flights if arriving from London. The airline is testing the new program through its hub at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, initially only with flights from London Heathrow Airport, with plans to expand. While the program currently applies only to flights from Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, it could benefit many travelers returning from the continent.
The new program is called One Stop Security (OSS) and is expected to shorten travel times and improve the chances of checked baggage arriving at its final destination. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are overseeing the pilot. Travelers arriving in Texas under this program won't have to clear customs or recheck their bags between the two U.S. flights. With any luck, passengers flying other airlines or arriving in other major U.S. cities will enjoy the same privilege soon.
Other ways to save time on an international flight
One Stop Security is currently available only on American Airlines flights from London to Dallas, but there are other ways to save time when flying internationally. Some airports abroad offer U.S. Preclearance, allowing travelers to clear U.S. customs and TSA security before boarding their flight instead of after they land. This process can significantly speed up your arrival in the United States. Fifteen airports offer Preclearance, primarily located in Ireland, Canada, and The Bahamas — popular destinations for where U.S. citizens frequently fly to and from. Dublin International Airport, for example, offers Preclearance for flights departing from Europe. While the process is designed to streamline travel, it does involve a few additional steps, so it's best to prepare in advance if you plan to use it.
Global Entry is another time-saving option, and is recommended for people who frequently travel abroad. If you're torn between choosing TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, it's important to note that Global Entry includes all of the perks of TSA PreCheck, with the added bonus of expedited immigration clearance once back in the United States. Global Entry does require you to undergo a background check, so it's best to apply well in advance of your first travel date. Once approved, reentering the country becomes much faster. A five-year membership costs $120 per person — a higher fee than TSA PreCheck, but widely considered worth it for travelers who go abroad multiple times a year.