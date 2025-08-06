Situated Between Hamburg And Denmark's Border Is A Seaside Town With Soothing Sailboats And Romantic Charm

In northern Germany, just below the Danish border, the region surrounding the Schlei fjord consists of rolling hillsides, lush forests, meadows, and sandy beaches. On the northern banks of the nearly 30-mile fjord lies the romantic harbor town of Kappeln. A historic port on the Baltic Sea, Kappeln dates back to the 15th century and makes for a lovely modern-day destination with outdoor activities, dining, and charming shops and architecture to peruse. While not on the heavily traveled route for international visitors, Kappeln welcomes city vacationers looking for a relaxing seaside break. It's also appealing to those interested in maritime history, sailing, and seafaring roots.

There are several unique sights to see in Kappeln. One of these is the museum harbor, where historic wooden boats are moored, which gives more insight into Kappeln's roots as a key port town. Another iconic sight in Kappeln is the herring fence. Historically, fishermen would place wooden stakes in the seabed, creating a fence to catch herring passively. The last of its kind in Europe, it's still functional. Sadly, however, there aren't many herring left in that part of the Schlei.

To reach Kappeln by car, you'll have to travel two hours north of Hamburg, the underrated German city known as the "Venice of the North." If you're coming from Denmark, it's just one hour south of the Danish border. The Schlei region in general is also a draw for its beautiful scenery, and you can ride through on the Angeln Steam Railway to get a feel for the neighboring villages, with travel times varying slightly depending on your route and connections. For international travelers, the closest airport is in Hamburg, located just under two hours away by car.