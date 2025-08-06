Situated Between Hamburg And Denmark's Border Is A Seaside Town With Soothing Sailboats And Romantic Charm
In northern Germany, just below the Danish border, the region surrounding the Schlei fjord consists of rolling hillsides, lush forests, meadows, and sandy beaches. On the northern banks of the nearly 30-mile fjord lies the romantic harbor town of Kappeln. A historic port on the Baltic Sea, Kappeln dates back to the 15th century and makes for a lovely modern-day destination with outdoor activities, dining, and charming shops and architecture to peruse. While not on the heavily traveled route for international visitors, Kappeln welcomes city vacationers looking for a relaxing seaside break. It's also appealing to those interested in maritime history, sailing, and seafaring roots.
There are several unique sights to see in Kappeln. One of these is the museum harbor, where historic wooden boats are moored, which gives more insight into Kappeln's roots as a key port town. Another iconic sight in Kappeln is the herring fence. Historically, fishermen would place wooden stakes in the seabed, creating a fence to catch herring passively. The last of its kind in Europe, it's still functional. Sadly, however, there aren't many herring left in that part of the Schlei.
To reach Kappeln by car, you'll have to travel two hours north of Hamburg, the underrated German city known as the "Venice of the North." If you're coming from Denmark, it's just one hour south of the Danish border. The Schlei region in general is also a draw for its beautiful scenery, and you can ride through on the Angeln Steam Railway to get a feel for the neighboring villages, with travel times varying slightly depending on your route and connections. For international travelers, the closest airport is in Hamburg, located just under two hours away by car.
Explore the scenic Schlei region
While Norway gets a lot of the hype for its spectacular fjords and villages, the underrated Schlei fjord offers plenty of laid-back adventure and water activities. The first sustainable travel destination in Schleswig-Holstein, the Schlei region consists of a nature park, the fjord, more than 28 beaches, and several coastal villages.
If you're up for exploring the region by boat, the Kappeln Boat Company rents fishing and leisure boats by the hour, and no special license is necessary — you just have to be over 18. For a longer stay at sea where you leave the sailing to the professionals while you relax, Skipper Crew Sailing offers weekly sailing trips around the Baltic Sea departing from Kappeln. On these weeklong journeys, you'll experience shore excursions (where bike rentals are an option) and visit quaint Danish towns like Aerosköbing or Sonderborg, as well as the bay of Dyvig — a popular picturesque spot with a narrow opening surrounded by forests.
Alternatively, if you prefer to stay closer to shore, the largest sandy beach is Weidefeld, located a 10-minute drive from Kappeln. Paid parking spots are available and you can plan to spend the entire day there. To make things even more comfortable, the beach even has chair and water sports equipment rentals for visitors. In addition, there is also a beach bar and restaurant, a section for dogs, and several accessible areas. All of this makes it a great option for travelers of all ages and capabilities.
Planning your trip to Kappeln
Spring is an ideal time to visit Kappeln, especially if you're a fish lover. May is peak season for herring and, over Ascension Day weekend, the Herring Days celebration is the biggest party of the year. The Herring Regatta sails from the museum harbor to Denmark, with a stop at the Rum Regatta in Flensburg. Summer is also a great time to visit as the weather is nice for beach activities, and the off-the-beaten-path location keeps the crowds at bay. While Kappeln is a popular spot for those who live nearby, many Scandinavians prefer to spend summer on other popular islands in the Baltic Sea, like Gotland.
When looking for a base in Kappeln, there are several modern hotel options featuring Nordic design. The Südspeicher Hotel is a former granary that was thoughtfully renovated with local partners and converted into a sleek, sustainable accommodation that is nearly 100% powered by renewable energy. Toiletries are natural and items such as clothes hangers and soap dispensers are made out of meadow grass. Alternatively, the Schlei Hotel, based in the former Kappeln town hall, is centrally located close to the Schlei, town center, and the harbor.
Food-wise, perhaps the most iconic restaurant in Kappeln is Föh Fish Smokehouse, which features three chimneys with the letters 'AAL' on them. Since 1911, they have been smoking the local catch over beechwood and alder shavings. There, you can have a beer and fish (try the smoked eel) on the terrace, or pick items up from their shop to go. They even have holiday apartments you can rent. As far as shopping goes, the area between Schmiedestraße, Poststraße, and Mühlenstraße is where you'll find most shops. Also nearby is Topferei Stock, a charming pottery shop.