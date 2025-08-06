The Downtown Washington, D.C. Art Museum That Is Considered One Of The World's Best For 2025

Home to over 70 museums, Washington, D.C., is certainly a museum city. And, according to Radical Storage, it's also home to one of the best. In a study called The World's Most and Least Disappointing Museums, the National Portrait Gallery was named the least disappointing museum in the world, edging out a win over the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Scotland's underrated gem, Glasgow.

That's high praise, given that the study evaluated 82,445 visitor reviews of the world's 100 most-visited museums. The National Portrait Gallery, which is home to portraits of every U.S. president and influential American, is undoubtedly a worthy winner. So what is it about this museum, which is part of the Smithsonian Institute, that makes it stand out from the crowd?

According to the data, which was pulled by analyzing 102 keywords in visitor reviews, the museum made a great impression. In fact, more than half of the reviews (54.5%) were glowing, with only a tiny fraction (3.5%) having negative sentiment. Though the positive comments were fairly vague — "great," "beautiful," and "amazing" were the most common — we have a pretty good idea of what makes the National Portrait Gallery so special.