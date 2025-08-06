Virginia's Charming Town Hidden Along The Blue Ridge Mountains Offers Idyllic Trails And Scenic Waterfalls

Angels Rest stands as Pearisburg's crown jewel hiking experience. The Appalachian Trail section climbs steeply — gaining 1,900 feet of elevation in 2.4 miles—before opening to stunning viewpoints showcasing the New River Valley, the historic town of Pearisburg, and layer upon layer of Blue Ridge Mountains. Arguably, it belongs among the 14 most breathtaking parks on the East Coast. The trail rewards hikers with two overlooks: Angels Rest itself and the Wilburn Valley Overlook.

The trailhead is easily accessible from downtown Pearisburg via Morris Avenue, with limited roadside parking where the Appalachian Trail crosses the road. Generally considered challenging, the hike takes an average of two to three hours to complete, with the trail open year-round. The blue-blazed Angels Rest Trail leads through a rhododendron grove to View Rock, where hikers can scramble atop for sweeping views of Peters Mountain, Butt Mountain, and Bald Knob.

However, the adventure doesn't end at Angels Rest! Savvy hikers can continue an extra 0.6 miles south along the Appalachian Trail to reach the Wilburn Valley Overlook, where the sprawling view of the valley awaits. Most visitors would agree that the second viewpoint offers the hike's most gratifying vistas and provides additional space to rest and take in the uninterrupted tranquility. The trail welcomes dogs and remains open to the public year-round, from sunrise to sunset.