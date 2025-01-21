Hidden In Virginia's Appalachian Mountains Is A Historic Lake Lodge With Delicious Dining Options

Scenic mountain ranges, lush forests, and Civil War history are a few worthy reasons to have the Old Dominion State on your travel list. The Virginia section of the Appalachian Mountains, which span 13 states, boasts some of the oldest mountains on Earth and can be viewed from Skyline Drive, Virginia's best fall drive through dense forest. You can also find Galax, the old-time music capital of the world full of Appalachian art and charm, while you're in the region. Hidden in destination, though, is Mountain Lake Lodge, a historic property with farm-to-table food, a commitment to conservation, and connection to movie history.

Mountain Lake Lodge is located in the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains — known for underrated gems ideal for vacations — in the small town of Pembroke, and it dates to 1751. Once a stagecoach stop during the Civil War, tourists came when the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad arrived, and the first lodge was established in 1851. It also once served as a girls' camp. The Moody family took over in the 1930s and saw the building of a sandstone lodge, which is now the heart of the resort. An Endowment is now in charge of resort operations with a commitment to nature, a champion cause of Mary Moody Northern, who passed away in 1989.

Its claim to fame came with the 1987 release of "Dirty Dancing," which was filmed at the property the year prior. Today, it welcomes guests who are drawn to its scenic surroundings year-round, as well as the farm-to-table cuisine, and even some who want to re-live moments from the classic movie.