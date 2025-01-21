Hidden In Virginia's Appalachian Mountains Is A Historic Lake Lodge With Delicious Dining Options
Scenic mountain ranges, lush forests, and Civil War history are a few worthy reasons to have the Old Dominion State on your travel list. The Virginia section of the Appalachian Mountains, which span 13 states, boasts some of the oldest mountains on Earth and can be viewed from Skyline Drive, Virginia's best fall drive through dense forest. You can also find Galax, the old-time music capital of the world full of Appalachian art and charm, while you're in the region. Hidden in destination, though, is Mountain Lake Lodge, a historic property with farm-to-table food, a commitment to conservation, and connection to movie history.
Mountain Lake Lodge is located in the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains — known for underrated gems ideal for vacations — in the small town of Pembroke, and it dates to 1751. Once a stagecoach stop during the Civil War, tourists came when the Virginia and Tennessee Railroad arrived, and the first lodge was established in 1851. It also once served as a girls' camp. The Moody family took over in the 1930s and saw the building of a sandstone lodge, which is now the heart of the resort. An Endowment is now in charge of resort operations with a commitment to nature, a champion cause of Mary Moody Northern, who passed away in 1989.
Its claim to fame came with the 1987 release of "Dirty Dancing," which was filmed at the property the year prior. Today, it welcomes guests who are drawn to its scenic surroundings year-round, as well as the farm-to-table cuisine, and even some who want to re-live moments from the classic movie.
Getting to know historic Mountain Lake Lodge
Situated on 2,600 acres between Salt Pond and Doe Mountains, the Mountain Lake Lodge offers several different accommodation types and locations on the property, and underwent renovations in 2012. The main Stone Lodge has 43 rooms with king, queen, or twin beds, and a central location convenient to dining locations. The Chestnut Lodge, built in 1944 and recently renovated, features 16 larger rooms, suitable for families, with wood-burning fireplaces and views of the surrounding forests from private balconies. There are nine front lawn cottages and eight historic rustic cabins of varying sizes and configurations — some as old as 1912 — for a more private feel. This includes the Virginia Cottage, made famous in the "Dirty Dancing" movie, and several multi-unit cottages suitable for large groups. Additionally, nine mountain homes at Blueberry Ridge offer a choice of one-, two-, three-, or four-bedroom homes with wood-burning fireplaces, with either mountain or forest views from their patios.
Under the guidance of the nonprofit Mountain Lake Conservancy, the Mary Moody Northern Endowment, which owns and operates the resort, works to protect the nature and land on the property. It is open to the public, so it's not limited to resort guests to enjoy the activities, including an onsite Nature Center and Artist Studio. There are guided hikes, mountain biking, and wildlife viewing opportunities on site as well. Wintertime activities include a skating rink, sledding, guided gator tour, S'mores under the stars, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.
Feast on farm-to-table cuisine at Mountain Lake Lodge
Along with a commitment to nature and conservation, Mountain Lake Lodge features farm-to-table cuisine in the onsite establishments. You can start by fueling up for your day at Mary's Market and Cafe in the heart of the Main Lodge, featuring coffee, pastries, and other grab-and-go breakfast items. You can also get lunchtime items such as sandwiches and salads and ice cream sweets. HARVEST might be the epitome of the farm-to-table dining experience within the resort. The menus change seasonally to honor the tastes of Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge mountains which can be complimented by local craft beer selections, and favorites include the Chesapeake Crab Dip and an Appalachian Reuben sandwich.
Stony Creek Tavern is the property's community gathering spot because of its atmosphere, architecture, and fireplace. As an evenings-only place during the week — open all day on Saturday and Sunday — this option boasts menu items like the Black Angus Burger (with locally sourced beef) and the Southern favorite Fried Green Tomato. The Salt Pond Pub is the resort's seasonal outdoor dining option, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Live music, dog nights, and music bingo are some of the special nights offered here.
Explore movie lore while at Mountain Lake Lodge
If you're a fan of "Dirty Dancing," then a visit to Mountain Lake Lodge is a must. The resort offers "Dirty Dancing" weekends several times a year, allowing guests to re-live the nostalgia of the 1987 cult classic by partaking in dance parties, costume contests, scavenger hunts, trivia contests, and movie screenings.
You can even reserve the cottage that lead character "Baby" and her family shared, known in the movie as "Kellerman's Mountain House." The weekends sell quickly so they advise booking early. There is also an annual summer festival called "Dirty Dancing Days" with two full days devoted to immersing in the experience of the movie. If you want a movie experience without the crowds, you can book a Kellerman's Film package stay, a 2-night package that includes a special screening, movie-themed scavenger hunt, $200 dining credit, and other gifts.
If your tour through the Appalachian mountain region is heading south, you'll also want to stop in Bristol, as Virginia's "two states in one" historic district is a haven of specialty shops and art galleries.