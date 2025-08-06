One Of Venice's Least-Visited Islands Is An Uncrowded Italian Idyll With Glistening Lagoon Views

Venice, the legendary city on water, has been one of the cultural and commercial capitals of Europe for a millennium, serving as an inspiration to countless writers, poets, and painters. It brought the world the famous Murano glass, the first paperback books, and even introduced perfume as we know it to Europe. With its winding serpentine canals and magnificent palazzos, it is no surprise that the Serenissima, thus nicknamed for her diplomatic and conflict-avoidant disposition, has been a tourist hub for centuries. However, the lagoon has much more to offer besides the Floating City, and nearby spots like Burano, a Venetian island with neon-hued buildings and no crowds, offer a wonderful opportunity to leave the bustling streets behind to get some fresh sea air and peaceful views of the water. But the quiet, green island of Sant'Erasmo would be a local's prescription to catch your breath and feel sand beneath your feet.

A stark contrast to Venice's ancient metropolis, Sant'Erasmo is referred to as the city's "Market Garden." Full of peaceful fields, orchards, and sandbanks, the island offers you the opportunity to leave your shopping bags, museum brochures, and dolce vita attire behind. Rather, pack a picnic basket, your camera, and grab the vaporetto waterbus for a short joyride on the emerald waters of the Adriatic.

Located at the mouth of the lagoon and the Adriatic Sea, the largest of all the islands in the area, the sparsely populated Sant'Erasmo has much to offer for a day-long excursion. Think of planning it out like a three-course meal: an appetizing walk around its gardens, a midday break in the shade at one of its restaurants, and finish off your day by cooling off with a dip at Bacan Beach, a beloved favorite amongst Venetians that is outside the tourist's radar.