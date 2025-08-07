America's Top Beach Town For Summer 2025 Has Coastal Charm, White Sand, And Crystal-Clear Waters

Along Florida's panhandle there's a 26-mile strip known as Highway 30A that's home to powdery sugar sand beaches and underrated beach town vacation destinations. While most people tend to vacation in cities like Miami and Orlando, travelers would be remiss not to head toward Northern Florida — especially in the summer.

In fact, vacation rental platform Vrbo recently named 30A the top beach spot for a summer vacation. And, although it may come as no surprise that a Florida beach would top the list, the destination stands out among the rest for its sparkling turquoise waters. After all, it's called the Emerald Coast for a reason.

From whitewashed buildings in Alys Beach that make it look like a Greek island getaway to cozy coastal cottages tucked into beachside communities like Rosemary Beach, 30A offers a unique blend of Southern charm, European-inspired architecture, and laid-back luxury that's hard to find anywhere else in the United States. Per Vrbo, the strip's main draws are its charming stays, local eats, and unique activities around town. So whether you're hoping to bike along scenic coastal trails or sip on wine during golden hour at a beachfront café, every moment here feels like a postcard come to life.