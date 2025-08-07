Hidden In The Heart Of Oslo Is An Enchanting Medieval Castle That Inspired A Disney Film

Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle isn't the only real-life destination to inspire Disney. If "Let It Go" is on constant loop in your head, you may already know that Norway influenced many aspects of the Disney classic "Frozen." But did you know that one of the film's iconic locations was inspired by an enchanting and historic site right in the heart of Oslo?

The medieval Akershus Castle, located in the capital's historic center, was reportedly the inspiration for Arendelle Castle. One look at the castle's green roofs, distinctive wood paneling, and brick patterns, and the similarities become clear. But, even without the Disney connection, there are plenty of reasons to visit this medieval castle and fortress compound.

Akershus Castle has a rich history all of its own, with construction beginning in 1299 under King Håkon V. The structure has undergone numerous transformations since its completion in the 1300s. This includes a stint as a fortress before being transformed into a Renaissance castle in the 17th century. Today, Akershus Castle has been fully restored, and anyone can stroll the grounds to feel like they're immersed in Elsa and Anna's world.