Hidden In The Heart Of Oslo Is An Enchanting Medieval Castle That Inspired A Disney Film
Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle isn't the only real-life destination to inspire Disney. If "Let It Go" is on constant loop in your head, you may already know that Norway influenced many aspects of the Disney classic "Frozen." But did you know that one of the film's iconic locations was inspired by an enchanting and historic site right in the heart of Oslo?
The medieval Akershus Castle, located in the capital's historic center, was reportedly the inspiration for Arendelle Castle. One look at the castle's green roofs, distinctive wood paneling, and brick patterns, and the similarities become clear. But, even without the Disney connection, there are plenty of reasons to visit this medieval castle and fortress compound.
Akershus Castle has a rich history all of its own, with construction beginning in 1299 under King Håkon V. The structure has undergone numerous transformations since its completion in the 1300s. This includes a stint as a fortress before being transformed into a Renaissance castle in the 17th century. Today, Akershus Castle has been fully restored, and anyone can stroll the grounds to feel like they're immersed in Elsa and Anna's world.
Visiting Akershus Castle in Oslo
While the interior of Akershus may not remind you of Arendelle Castle — that was inspired by a different royal residence — there are plenty of reasons to hop on a guided tour and explore. Visitors can see everything from the former royal kitchen and schoolroom to mysterious secret passages and dark, dreary dungeons. Akershus is also home to the Royal Mausoleum and a beautiful church that has been functioning since the 16th century, as well as the Armed Forces Museum and Norway's Resistance Museum.
Open every day, entrance to Akershus Castle is free, with a small fee charged for a twice-daily guided tour. The fortress is located on the water, near the Oslo Cruise Terminal. It's easily accessible by public transit via the number 12 tram; just get off at the Kontraskjæret stop and walk a little over a quarter mile to Akershus. Take the time to visit, not only for the castle's "Frozen" connection but for its stunning views over the city and Oslofjord, as well as its fascinating interiors.
If you want to put together your own "Frozen" holiday, take a scenic train ride to Bergen, which inspired much of the film's scenery. Or, time your holiday to coincide with the magical northern lights in Nyksund, which also recur throughout the movie. Either way, Norway is filled with so much beauty that no matter where you go, you're sure to feel Arendelle all around you.