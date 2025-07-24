Situated Between Oslo And Bergen Is A Norwegian Fjord Village With One Of The World's Steepest Railways

Hailed as one of Earth's most scenic train journeys, the Bergen Railway chugs 7 hours between Oslo and the west coast UNESCO World Heritage City of Bergen, crossing vast stretches of Norway's epic wilderness. But traveling point to point would misses the intricate details that make up the country's massive magnificence. Just under 2 hours from Bergen, alight at Myrdal — 2,800 feet above sea level — where incredibly, another of the world's most beautiful train rides, a mountain ride boasting the best of Norway, awaits.

In 50 minutes, the Flåm Railway — one of the world's steepest — hits exhilarating hyperboles like maneuvering 5.5% gradient across 12 miles of hairpin twists and 20 winding tunnels that barrel through mountains on northern Europe's highest train track. A marvel of Norwegian rail engineering, it travels in wood-paneled historic carriages plush with original seats and decor that evoke a bygone era of train travel. Sprawling windows reveal the breathtaking greatest hits of Norwegian rugged terrain: Dramatic mountains plunging into lush valleys, monumental fjords, and picturesque cottages. You'll even pull up by the Kjosfossen waterfall, a booming, bone-crushing gush of 740 feet, featuring a surprise folk dance performance.

The thrilling descent rolls into Flåm, the railway's namesake fjord village that epitomizes friluftsliv — the Norwegian embrace of outdoor living. Situated on an interior nook of Sognefjord, the world's longest and deepest fjord that Rick Steves says you must see when in Norway, that means nature-infused activities like hiking, biking, and sauna with fjord views. Tourists typically make a day stop in Flåm only for the railway and a fjord cruise, but to fully friluftsliv it up, dedicate at least three days to immerse in a hyperlocal way of life, soaking in everything from sensational panoramas to refreshing alpine air and forest scents at a peaceful pace.