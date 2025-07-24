Situated Between Oslo And Bergen Is A Norwegian Fjord Village With One Of The World's Steepest Railways
Hailed as one of Earth's most scenic train journeys, the Bergen Railway chugs 7 hours between Oslo and the west coast UNESCO World Heritage City of Bergen, crossing vast stretches of Norway's epic wilderness. But traveling point to point would misses the intricate details that make up the country's massive magnificence. Just under 2 hours from Bergen, alight at Myrdal — 2,800 feet above sea level — where incredibly, another of the world's most beautiful train rides, a mountain ride boasting the best of Norway, awaits.
In 50 minutes, the Flåm Railway — one of the world's steepest — hits exhilarating hyperboles like maneuvering 5.5% gradient across 12 miles of hairpin twists and 20 winding tunnels that barrel through mountains on northern Europe's highest train track. A marvel of Norwegian rail engineering, it travels in wood-paneled historic carriages plush with original seats and decor that evoke a bygone era of train travel. Sprawling windows reveal the breathtaking greatest hits of Norwegian rugged terrain: Dramatic mountains plunging into lush valleys, monumental fjords, and picturesque cottages. You'll even pull up by the Kjosfossen waterfall, a booming, bone-crushing gush of 740 feet, featuring a surprise folk dance performance.
The thrilling descent rolls into Flåm, the railway's namesake fjord village that epitomizes friluftsliv — the Norwegian embrace of outdoor living. Situated on an interior nook of Sognefjord, the world's longest and deepest fjord that Rick Steves says you must see when in Norway, that means nature-infused activities like hiking, biking, and sauna with fjord views. Tourists typically make a day stop in Flåm only for the railway and a fjord cruise, but to fully friluftsliv it up, dedicate at least three days to immerse in a hyperlocal way of life, soaking in everything from sensational panoramas to refreshing alpine air and forest scents at a peaceful pace.
Flåm is a Norwegian village on a UNESCO World Heritage fjord
After taking in sweeping vistas of the fjords from above, glide into the heart of their majesty on Flåm's most popular excursion after the railway. Hop aboard the 2-hour ferry to Gudvangen, sailing through the slender, UNESCO World Heritage Site Nærøyfjord flanked by soaring mountains lined with waterfalls carving craggy facades. The surreal tranquility and unparalleled splendor all around can feel like you're entering a living and breathing painting dappled with bucolic farms and old churches in striking reds, oranges, and yellows, set in lush greenery, blue skies, and aquamarine waters. Forget Disneyland — these are the actual scenes that inspired Arendelle, the kingdom in Disney's "Frozen." You can return to Flåm on a round trip or catch the 20-minute bus back.
For a more luxurious experience, opt for a ride aboard ecologically-friendly electric vessels, designed to be silent for purest enjoyment of the surroundings, with spacious decks offering unobstructed views. The Voice of Norway app narrates the journey, and an onboard cafe serves refreshments. Private cruises are also available and can be booked with wine, beer, snacks, and other beverages, with stops of your choice such as glaciers and the open air museum Viking Valley.
For a fjord-focused finale, do as Scandinavians do by unwinding in Flåm's quayside sauna overlooking Aurlandsfjord, where the village nestles. After a relaxing hot steam, plunge into the crisp cool waters for a perfect chill-out. In one of these meditative moments, you'll realize why Norway is the European country Rick Steves would choose to live in.
Embrace friluftsliv, the Norwegian love of the outdoors, in Flåm
Apart from the headline attractions, the best way to experience Flåm is beholding every inch of its rustically palatial surroundings at leisure, taking in sights during magical hours like the gentle glow of dawn or sunset. Ambling along the Aurlandsfjord shore to nearby villages, passing by fruit groves and huts, and trekking are sensory-rich ways to connect with Norway's natural beauty. Gorgeous destinations, each with its own stunning perspectives of Flåm, include Brekkefossen Waterfall, Freitheim Cultural Park, 18th century farmhouses at Ottornes, and the 4,600-foot Ramnanosi mountain. You can even go back up to Myrdal alongside the Flåm Railway and capture every scintillating detail of the route up close. Kayaking and biking are other ways to encounter the wilder side of Flåm.
Just like these thrilling ziplines across the world, nothing literally tops the Flåm edition, suspending at 1,000 feet and stretching 4,500 feet at 60 mph over the valley. Get there via Flåm Railway, alight at the Vatnahalsen stop, and you're a few minutes' walk from flying through alpine air for 1.5 minutes. Now you can decide which descent you prefer: Undulating down on one of the world's steepest railways, or winging it on northern Europe's longest zipline!