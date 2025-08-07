Georgia's Timeless 'Rose City' Offers A Historic Downtown With Charming Boutiques, Antiques, And Cafes
For anyone looking for their next (or first) great adventure through the American South, Georgia is a must-stop state. Boasting an underrated coast and many popular metropolitan hubs, the Peach State can make for a spectacular vacation. Although, maybe not so much during the summer because it gets hot — seriously, that Georgia heat is no joke. And while the capital can always make for a great time, if you want to avoid the Atlanta crowds for now, you can opt to instead explore some of the smaller hidden gems the state has to offer.
Small towns like Thomasville can make for a great Georgia getaway. Around four hours away from Atlanta and two-and-a-half from Columbus, the town of 18,000 is way down south. Thomasville is actually closer to Tallahassee, Florida than many of Georgia's biggest cities. One can't begin to talk about Thomasville without mentioning its beautiful Rose Garden which boasts over 1,500 rose bushes and helped the town cement its place as the state's famously beautiful "Rose City." So, let's leave places like Savannah (the oldest city in the state and a walkable gem) for another time. Here's what makes Thomasville a terrific Georgia getaway.
Thomasville, Georgia boasts an incredible downtown
A stop in Thomasville means taking a stroll around the historic brick-paved roads stretching across downtown. Boasting a proud and vibrant shopping district, visitors can explore countless local boutique shops; seriously, this small Georgia town seems to have a store for everything. Want to shop for some vintage clothing and random fun knickknacks? Check out the Mustard Seed Mercantile. Want to support independent bookstores? The Bookshelf is the place to be. Want to buy some toys for the kids? Imagination Emporium has you covered. And this doesn't even scratch the surface — whether you'd like to look at antiques, jewelry, scented candles, dress shoes, outdoor apparel, or all of the above, you'll find it in Thomasville.
Of course, a day of shopping means a day of eating out. For every one of Thomasville's little boutique shops, there seems to be two incredible restaurants. If the reviews over on Yelp and Tripadvisor are anything to go by, then Jonah's Fish & Grits and the Sweet and Savory Sisters have to be on every tourist's dining list. Jonah's Fish & Grits is open every day for lunch and dinner (and closed for three hours in between) and serves classic southern fare. The Sweet and Savory Sisters serves Creole and Cajun dishes and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
If you just want to grab a quick bite and a pick-me-up, you can stop in one of the city's gorgeous cafe's. Q Cafe is located in the downtown area (near all the shopping) and is the best-rated in the city serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another great option for coffee and a snack is Grassroots Cafe, which has plenty of space to spread out and is open until 6 p.m.
Take in nature and history in Thomasville
Before leaving Thomasville, it would be a crime not to take in some of the town's history and nature. The Thomasville History Center, Jack Hadley Black History Museum, and the Lapham-Patterson House Historic Site are the three main venues that can offer visitors insight into the region's past. And on top of boasting an immaculate and famous Rose Garden, Thomasville has one natural landmark that is literally rooted in its history. So, if a traveler passing through would only have time to see one thing in Thomasville, it would have to be the Big Oak. This tree is arguably the town's greatest landmark and is over three centuries old.
If you are traveling to Thomasville from out of state, the Tallahassee International Airport is the closest major airport at only a 55-minute drive away. You will find plenty of options for places to stay in Thomasville. There are lots of reliable chain hotels in the town to choose from as well as a few more unique properties, such as the Thomasville Bed and Breakfast and the 1884 Paxton House Inn. Of course, the travels don't have to stop with Thomasville. For those starting or ending their trip in Tallahassee, make sure to check out the South's tree capital on Florida's gorgeous Gulf Coast or stop by the crystal clear springs in the little-known Lake City, just below the border with Georgia.