Georgia's Timeless 'Rose City' Offers A Historic Downtown With Charming Boutiques, Antiques, And Cafes

A stop in Thomasville means taking a stroll around the historic brick-paved roads stretching across downtown. Boasting a proud and vibrant shopping district, visitors can explore countless local boutique shops; seriously, this small Georgia town seems to have a store for everything. Want to shop for some vintage clothing and random fun knickknacks? Check out the Mustard Seed Mercantile. Want to support independent bookstores? The Bookshelf is the place to be. Want to buy some toys for the kids? Imagination Emporium has you covered. And this doesn't even scratch the surface — whether you'd like to look at antiques, jewelry, scented candles, dress shoes, outdoor apparel, or all of the above, you'll find it in Thomasville.

Of course, a day of shopping means a day of eating out. For every one of Thomasville's little boutique shops, there seems to be two incredible restaurants. If the reviews over on Yelp and Tripadvisor are anything to go by, then Jonah's Fish & Grits and the Sweet and Savory Sisters have to be on every tourist's dining list. Jonah's Fish & Grits is open every day for lunch and dinner (and closed for three hours in between) and serves classic southern fare. The Sweet and Savory Sisters serves Creole and Cajun dishes and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

If you just want to grab a quick bite and a pick-me-up, you can stop in one of the city's gorgeous cafe's. Q Cafe is located in the downtown area (near all the shopping) and is the best-rated in the city serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another great option for coffee and a snack is Grassroots Cafe, which has plenty of space to spread out and is open until 6 p.m.