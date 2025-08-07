Hidden In The Heart Of The Dolomites Is A Lovely Italian Village With Alpine Charm And Surreal Mountain Views
One thing that makes Italy so remarkable is its wide array of geographical, historical, and cultural identities. From dreamy Sicilian cities boasting ancient streets, food, and art to the maze-like canals of Venice to the sun-drenched iconic sights of the world's most walkable city, the boot-shaped Mediterranean nation is a celebration of thousands of years of history and incredible cultural fusions. In the country's mountainous northeastern region — where Italian identities meet Germanic ones — the village of Sappada is nestled within the Dolomites, in picturesque valley surrounded by dramatic peaks about a 35-mile drive from the Austrian border.
Sappada is a German-speaking enclave surrounded by the gloriously jagged Dolomites. A hub for skiing, fantastic hotels, Michelin-star dining, and unforgettable views, it's a perfect stop for a long weekend or on your road trip around central Europe. Having a car will make it easy to get around while you're here, but you can also make use of public transportation by taking the train to either Calalzo di Cadore or Carnia and catching a bus directly to Sappada, which will take about an hour in either direction. If you fly into the Trieste Airport and rent a car, the drive is less than two hours without stops. Alternatively, fly into Venice Marco Polo Airport, and the drive will only take you around two-and-a-half hours.
It goes without saying that the alpine vibe is real in Sappada, with chalet hotels, warm and cozy restaurants, valley meadows, and mezzanine flower boxes galore. Drop your bags at award-winning inns and B&Bs like Borgo Antica Mountain Lodge or Le Coccole, which both feature warm, contemporary accommodations in addition to wonderful spas. Solder Chalet Dolomiti offers a classic B&B option in a traditional mountain lodge, and the beautiful Hotel Siera Hof puts you right in the middle of town. For those who want more immersion in nature, the Eirl Dolomite Retreat offers rustic chalets, glamping, and campsites for tents or RVs.
Explore history and nature hikes around Sappada
Sappada brims with unique regional history, its architectural heritage a foundation for the amazing chalets and innovative use of timber today. Sappada Vecchia (old Sappada) will transport you back in time with its wooden blockbau- style residences. Visit the carefully conserved Puicher s'Kottlars House, which comprises living quarters with an attached hayloft and barn, dating to the early 19th century. The structure now serves as the home of the Rural Life House-Museum, which invites visitors to experience what agricultural life would have been like for those who made Sappada their home a century ago or more.
Summertime is all about incredible landscapes, fresh air, and being outdoors in Sappada. Hit the trail toward Val d'Olbe to see a pair of gorgeous mountain lakes via a 4.3-mile route that heads north from town. Start along the southernmost segment of a through-hike route known as the Alta Via 6 Dolomites or Alta Via dei Silenzi — the High Road of Silence — which in its entirety spans about 112 miles and is composed of 11 segments overall.
This first segment, which departs from Sappada, leads you to the stunning Olbe Lakes at just a little more than 7,000 feet. If you've just arrived or you haven't hiked at high altitude before, just remember to take it slow and rest often, and you'll be set for the adventure. For an easier trek, hop on the chairlift to Rifugio 2000, then set off on a dirt trail to see the lakes, a trip that takes just about an hour. Rifugio 2000 is a comfortable mountain hut with room to sleep 27, plus a sauna, self-serve restaurant, and a fantastic veranda offering panoramic views of the Dolomites. In the summer, the chairlift operates in July, August, and part of September, then it closes for a few months and opens again in winter.
Even more fun starts when it snows in Sappada
Sappada is known as a land of champions thanks to the high number of Olympic medal-winning skiers that hail from here. Though its terrain is challenging enough to have spawned several Olympians, Sappada appeals to all kinds of winter sports enthusiasts, especially those wanting to explore Italy's premier ski destinations with Michelin-star dining. The family-friendly ski resort in Sappada features slopes that are mostly rated blue (beginner) and red (intermediate), plus an expansive area for beginners. But Sappada winters are not only about alpine skiing. Take to the powder via Nordic skiing routes or gear up to go ice climbing, Nordic walking with snowshoes, or even ski mountaineering. In addition, the whole family can enjoy Sappada's Nevelandia snow playground, featuring an inflatable park, ice rink, toboggan run, snowmobile path, and more. It's free to enter, and then fees for different activities vary depending on what you choose.
And one of the best things about winter recreation, of course, is the après-ski. Stop into Kluit, Sannas Stube Dolomiti Mood, and Edelweiss Stube, among many others for delicious beer, wine, and appetizers that will totally hit the spot if you've just come off the slopes. For an excellent dinner, you're in luck in Sappada, as the village is graced with two Michelin-recognized restaurants! Mondschein features regional cuisine with a contemporary twist, served in a beautifully modern atmosphere. Another fabulous option, Laite has earned itself one Michelin star for chef Fabrizia Meroi's culinary approach and artistic plating. For more wonderful dishes prepared with local ingredients, stop into La Rustica, Ti Spiazza Pizzeria Ristorante Bar, or Alp Stube, the latter of which is located within Eirl Dolomite Retreat.