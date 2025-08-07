Hidden In The Heart Of The Dolomites Is A Lovely Italian Village With Alpine Charm And Surreal Mountain Views

One thing that makes Italy so remarkable is its wide array of geographical, historical, and cultural identities. From dreamy Sicilian cities boasting ancient streets, food, and art to the maze-like canals of Venice to the sun-drenched iconic sights of the world's most walkable city, the boot-shaped Mediterranean nation is a celebration of thousands of years of history and incredible cultural fusions. In the country's mountainous northeastern region — where Italian identities meet Germanic ones — the village of Sappada is nestled within the Dolomites, in picturesque valley surrounded by dramatic peaks about a 35-mile drive from the Austrian border.

Sappada is a German-speaking enclave surrounded by the gloriously jagged Dolomites. A hub for skiing, fantastic hotels, Michelin-star dining, and unforgettable views, it's a perfect stop for a long weekend or on your road trip around central Europe. Having a car will make it easy to get around while you're here, but you can also make use of public transportation by taking the train to either Calalzo di Cadore or Carnia and catching a bus directly to Sappada, which will take about an hour in either direction. If you fly into the Trieste Airport and rent a car, the drive is less than two hours without stops. Alternatively, fly into Venice Marco Polo Airport, and the drive will only take you around two-and-a-half hours.

It goes without saying that the alpine vibe is real in Sappada, with chalet hotels, warm and cozy restaurants, valley meadows, and mezzanine flower boxes galore. Drop your bags at award-winning inns and B&Bs like Borgo Antica Mountain Lodge or Le Coccole, which both feature warm, contemporary accommodations in addition to wonderful spas. Solder Chalet Dolomiti offers a classic B&B option in a traditional mountain lodge, and the beautiful Hotel Siera Hof puts you right in the middle of town. For those who want more immersion in nature, the Eirl Dolomite Retreat offers rustic chalets, glamping, and campsites for tents or RVs.